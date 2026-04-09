92% Awareness, 38% Interest Signal Next Wave of GLP-1 Adoption, Reach3 Insights Study Finds

New research shows growing demand and unexpected shifts in how Americans think about food, hunger and control

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all Americans are now aware of GLP-1 medications, with many expressing interest as adoption continues to rise. A new U.S. study, "Beyond Weight Loss" from Reach3 Insights finds that 92% of Americans are familiar with GLP-1 drugs. Thirty-eight percent of non-users say they are interested in trying them, despite only 13% reporting current use, pointing to significant unmet demand and the potential for continued growth.

The study is part of Reach3's Digital Health Trends , ongoing research tracking how consumer attitudes evolve as new technologies become more embedded in everyday life. This wave found that the impact of GLP-1s extends well beyond weight loss. In qualitative responses, users describe a shift in their relationship with food, including reduced cravings, less constant hunger and a greater sense of control over eating habits.

"Our research suggests that the use of GLP-1s changes people's day-to-day experience with food, not just weight," said Christine Nguyen, vice president at Reach3 Insights. "Users describe a notable psychological shift. Brands doing research in this space need to consider not just the physical changes, but the emotional ones that drive decisions."

The research also highlights a growing gap between awareness, interest and actual use. While GLP-1 familiarity is high, adoption remains relatively low, suggesting that factors such as cost, access and insurance coverage may be limiting uptake despite strong consumer interest. New pill formats from leading pharmaceutical companies may accelerate adoption in the future.

Among current users, effects are both physical and behavioral. Sixty-five percent say they are using GLP-1s for weight loss, while 57% report eating smaller portions and 44% say they have fewer cravings for junk food. One in four users say they are eating out less often and choosing more low or no sugar beverages, signaling potential downstream effects across food and beverage categories.

"When people are eating less, craving different foods and even cutting back on dining out, that starts to show up well beyond healthcare," Matt Kleinschmit, CEO and Founder at Reach3 Insights, shared. "It has implications for how brands across a wide range of industries think about demand, product/portfolio mix, consumption drivers and consumer engagement. Companies need modern, longitudinal research approaches that engage the same consumers over time, helping them understand how these shifts are unfolding and what they mean for their business."

At the same time, 77% of those interested in GLP-1s say they expect weight loss, along with improvements in overall well-being and energy levels. However, current user experiences point to a more complex reality, with some reporting side effects or uneven outcomes that highlight the importance of education and personalized care.

Taken together, the findings point to a category that is still early in its adoption curve but already influencing how Americans think about health, food and daily routines. As things continue to shift, solutions like Reach3's Community 2.0 and Voice of Market can help brands understand the underlying motivations, attitudes and emotions driving behaviors.

For this study, Reach3 Insights surveyed 1,043 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, nationally representative of the U.S. population. The research was conducted using Reach3's conversational research techniques, powered by Rival Technologies , a leading insights platform that captures mobile chat-based, in-the-moment consumer feedback quickly and at scale.

To see the full study, sign up here: https://www.reach3insights.com/digital-health-trends-2026

About Reach3 Insights

Reach3 Insights is an award-winning, full-service strategic insights consultancy helping leading brands uncover deeper truths and turn human understanding into business impact. Combining industry expertise with AI-driven conversational research methodologies, Reach3 captures the context, emotions and motivations behind consumer behavior for brands like Coca-Cola, John Deere, PayPal, Samsung and Mars. Through agile research design and story-driven activation, Reach3 delivers richer, more authentic insights that inspire confident decisions and measurable growth. Part of Rival Group, Reach3 was recognized as a Top 5 most innovative full-service agency in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. Learn more at reach3insights.com.

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SOURCE Reach3 Insights