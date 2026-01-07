92% of Americans Cut Back Spending in 2025, Even Groceries and Healthcare

New Resume Now report reveals severe financial strain as wages fall behind and households drain savings heading into 2026

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from AI resume builder Resume Now® of 1,011 employed workers reveals that American households are experiencing severe and worsening financial pressure as wages fail to keep pace with rising costs. According to the 2026 Cost-of-Living Crunch Report , just 12% of workers say their pay has kept up with inflation, and only 17% report they can comfortably cover essentials and save. Nearly everyone (92%) has cut back spending in 2025, including essentials such as groceries and healthcare, while 49% have dipped into savings just to get by.

"America is in a cost-of-living crisis, and workers know it," said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "Wages simply aren't keeping pace. People are cutting groceries, skipping healthcare, delaying major life decisions, and turning to outside help at record rates. These are survival strategies, not spending choices."

Key Findings

Paychecks are falling behind: Only 12% of workers say their wages have kept pace with inflation.

Only 12% of workers say their wages have kept pace with inflation. Just 17% of Americans feel financially secure enough to cover essentials and save.

enough to cover essentials and save. Affordability is eroding fast : Nearly 4 in 10 say their ability to afford basics worsened this year; another 35% saw no improvement at all.

: Nearly 4 in 10 say their ability to afford basics this year; another 35% saw no improvement at all. Essentials, not luxuries, are driving stress: 65% cite the cost of everyday necessities as their biggest strain.

65% cite the cost of everyday necessities as their biggest strain. 92% cut back spending , even on essential items.

, even on essential items. Households are draining their safety nets: 49% dipped into savings and 24% took on debt — clear signs of widespread financial distress.

49% dipped into savings and 24% took on debt — clear signs of widespread financial distress. Americans are turning to outside help at rising rates: 46% rely on more family support, government aid, or debt than last year; only 13% rely on less.

46% rely on more family support, government aid, or debt than last year; only 13% rely on less. Most households lack a meaningful financial buffer: 60% say they could cover three months or less of expenses if they lost their job.

Most Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Living Expenses

Survey data indicates a widespread affordability strain:

9% often cannot afford basic living expenses

15% can afford essentials but struggle

27% can cover essentials but rarely have money left

31% can cover essentials and some extras

Only 17% can comfortably cover essentials and save for the future

Affordability Has Worsened for Many

Compared to last year, three-quarters say that affordability has stayed the same or worsened:

35% say affordability stayed the same

39% say their ability to afford essentials has worsened

26% have seen improvement

Everyday Essentials Are the #1 Financial Stressor

Just 12% say their pay has kept pace with rising costs. The top contributors to resulting financial stress are:

65%: prices for everyday essentials

43%: housing costs

38%: retirement savings

37%: healthcare costs

37%: lack of emergency savings

Americans Are Cutting Back on Everything — Even Essentials

Percent who reduced spending due to rising costs:

69% dining out

55% vacations

40% groceries

35% housing upgrades or moves

29% retirement contributions

21% healthcare visits or prescriptions

Only 8% cut nothing

Half of Americans Have Dipped Into Savings to Survive

Coping strategies:

49% dipped into savings

42% delayed major purchases or milestones

28% picked up additional income

24% took on debt

22% borrowed from friends/family

11% relied on government or community aid

Americans Are Turning to Outside Help

Many are increasingly relying on alternative support:

46% rely on more outside help than last year

41% rely the same amount

Only 13% rely less

Most Households Have Very Little Financial Cushion

If they lost their job they would be able to cover expenses for:

24%: less than a month

36%: 1–3 months

18%: 4–6 months

22%: more than 6 months

To view the full 2026 Cost-of-Living Crunch Report, please visit https://www.resume-now.com/job-resources/careers/cost-of-living-crunch-report or contact Alexa Kalechofsky at [email protected].

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a survey of 1,011 U.S. adults on December 7, 2025. Participants answered a wide range of questions about income, financial stress, cost of living, wage trends, employer transparency, and future economic outlook. Question formats included multiple choice, scaled responses, and multi-select options.

