92% Of Americans Say Nothing Makes Them Happier Or More Confident Than When Their Finances Are In Order

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest findings from Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Planning & Progress Study, 92% of U.S. adults aged 18+ agree that nothing makes them happier or more confident in life than when their finances are in order.

Despite the link between financial stability and emotional well-being, the majority of Americans have room for improvement when it comes to their financial planning. While there are some signs that behaviors are trending in the right direction, a gap continues to exist between intent and action:

More than six out of 10 Americans (62%) say their financial planning needs improvement, which is down from the 70% who said the same in 2018





59% identify themselves as either disciplined or highly disciplined planners, which is an improvement over the 49% who said the same a year ago





Those who say they don't plan at all is down to 11% in 2019, vs. 14% in 2018





30% haven't spoken to anyone about financial planning, an improvement from the 34% who said the same a year ago





While 64% of Americans agree there are likely to be more financial crises in the future, 20% say their retirement / financial plan has not been created to endure ups and downs in the market





Nearly half (48%) report they don't have clarity on how much they can afford to spend now vs. how much they should be saving for later

"We see something of a classic disconnect between theory and practice in these numbers," said Tim Gerend, executive vice president, career distribution. "While there is near unanimous acknowledgment that getting one's financial house in order is good for our mental health, breakdowns occur when it comes to taking action. That said, it's worth noting that some progress has been made year-over-year. Hopefully that's a trend that not only continues but accelerates."

Advisor Usage Remains Low, but Benefits Run High

While Americans recognize that their financial planning efforts need improvement, few seek guidance from a financial professional. Only one-third (31%) of U.S. adults work with an advisor, which is flat to the proportion of the population who said the same last year.

However, the benefits of seeking professional help come across distinctly in the data. Those who work with advisors report substantially greater financial security, confidence and clarity than those who go it alone:

U.S. Adults, Age 18+ With Financial Advisors Without Financial Advisors Feel very financially secure 66% 31% Feel as if they're headed in the right direction personally 85% 71% Are happy with their life 71% 50% Have clarity on balancing spending now vs. saving for later 61% 50% Set specific goals for the next 5-10 years 81% 67% Are confident they will achieve their goals in the next 5-10 years 68% 55% Have financial plans built to endure market ups and downs 73% 30%

"Too often, people assume that advisors are for people who have either achieved a certain level of wealth or have a complex financial situation," said Gerend. "We remind people every day that the road to financial security starts with having a solid financial plan, and the road to a plan starts with having an advisor you trust who can give you the confidence you need to take action. The most important part is getting started, and it's never too early to do that."

