92% of Retailers Indicate that Loss Prevention is an Important Driver of Store Technology Investment Decisions

News provided by

Incisiv

09 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

According to the Incisiv 2024 Connected Retail Experience Study, Retailers are Focused on Omnichannel Efficiency

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Connected Retail Experience Study: Focusing on Omnichannel Efficiency by Incisiv, conducted in collaboration with Verizon and Cisco, shows that retailers are actively seeking innovative technologies to revolutionize store efficiency, mitigate increasing retail theft, and address critical labor shortages.

Continue Reading
The retail industry is at a pivotal juncture where automation is transitioning from an optional efficiency enhancer to an operational necessity.
The retail industry is at a pivotal juncture where automation is transitioning from an optional efficiency enhancer to an operational necessity.
The 2024 Connected Retail Experience Study: Focusing on Omnichannel Efficiency, shows that retailers are actively seeking innovative technologies to revolutionize store efficiency, mitigate increasing retail theft, and address critical labor shortages.
The 2024 Connected Retail Experience Study: Focusing on Omnichannel Efficiency, shows that retailers are actively seeking innovative technologies to revolutionize store efficiency, mitigate increasing retail theft, and address critical labor shortages.

This pivotal shift towards digital transformation highlights the urgent need for integrated, intelligent solutions that not only enhance customer satisfaction and profitability but also streamline operations in an increasingly complex retail environment.

Key findings from the study include:

  • Omnichannel Efficiency Vital Yet Underachieved: Store efficiency, the #1 driver of retail business strategy, enhances customer satisfaction and profit margins. However, only 36% of grocery and general merchandise retailers express satisfaction with their current technology infrastructure.

  • Loss Prevention Rises to the Top of the Agenda: 92% of retailers say improving loss prevention is an important driver of their store technology strategy, up from 52% just a year ago. Almost all (98%) of business executives and 85% of IT executives cite loss prevention as the most important outcome for investments in store systems.

  • Retailers Have a Digital Associate Experience Divide: Only 11% of retailers meet the digital experience expectations of their Gen Z store associates. Just 26% of grocery and general merchandise retailers are pleased with the technological tools available to their staff.

  • Automation and AI: Significant Potential but Understanding is Limited: A mere 14% of retailers have a common understanding of AI across the organization. Although retailers estimate 72% of store tasks can be fully or partially automated, only 33% have been automated to date.

"This shift is not just about technology implementation; it's about shaping a new retail paradigm," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer at Incisiv. "Bridging the omnichannel gap is not just a matter of competitive advantage but a necessity for survival, and adopting new technologies like automation is the frontier for differentiation. The disparity in digital experience for store associates, especially among Gen Z, is more than just a technological shortfall; it's a wake-up call. Retailers must accelerate their digital initiatives to empower their workforce."

"As retailers tackle loss prevention and real-time inventory tracking through the deployment of AI-powered live video analysis demanding more bandwidth and speed, their networks will be stressed like never before," said James Hughes, Retail CTO, Verizon Business. "Retailers continue to venture on their digital transformation journeys and it is imperative to bring together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionalities, smarter insights and faster decision-making."

"What I found most striking about the results of the survey was that there is a distinct gap between the business needs expressed by those responsible for retail operations, and the perceived needs and resultant capabilities provided by their existing technology platforms." said Mark Scanlan, Global Industry Lead, Retail at Cisco. "This will ultimately result in the business deploying shadow IT solutions to deliver the functionality they need."

To learn more, download the full results of the 2024 Connected Retail Experience Study: Focusing on Omnichannel Efficiency. 

About Incisiv

Incisiv is a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption in their industry. Incisiv offers consumer industry executives responsible for digital transformation a trusted platform to share and learn in a non-competitive setting, and the tools necessary to improve digital maturity, impact, and profitability. More information is available at incisiv.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media Contacts:             

Incisiv                               

Verizon

Dan Dyer                               

Carlos Arcila

513-478-7818               

908-202-0479

[email protected]     

  [email protected]

SOURCE Incisiv

Also from this source

89% of Grocers Believe Optimizing Fulfillment is Key to Improving Digital Profitability

89% of Grocers Believe Optimizing Fulfillment is Key to Improving Digital Profitability

Recent research by Incisiv, conducted in collaboration with The Food Industry Association (FMI) and in partnership with RELEX, highlights the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.