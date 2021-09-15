93% of Millennial Parents Plan to Celebrate the 2021 Halloween Season

"As the world continues to shift around us, Halloween is a constant that can bring us joy and excitement by helping people embrace time-honored traditions and create new experiences," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "The Halloween season has always been about people, traditions and celebrations. Whether people celebrate with a classic night of trick-or-treating or other creative ways of enjoying the season throughout October, this season is all about how we Halloween."

Every community across the country will have a different approach to celebrating the Halloween season. That could mean spending more time getting creative with Halloween plans or just more time celebrating the season throughout the entire month of October. 82% of Americans are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season. There are plenty of fun and unique approaches to enjoying the Halloween season in ways that work for consumers and their families – whether that's fun from a distance, Halloween at home or something in between.

To help Americans navigate the Halloween season, NCA has developed a set of resources available on a digital hub called Halloween Central. Visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween for tricks for treating in 2021, including safety tips, history lessons and fun facts – and don't forget to check with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local public health officials for safety guidance.

To join the conversation on social media, use #HowWeHalloween and follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Survey:

The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

