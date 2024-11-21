93% of Parents Unaware the UK Tutoring Industry Is Unregulated, Survey by Tutors International Reveals

In an era where increasing numbers of families turn to private tutors to support their children's education, this gap in regulation presents serious risks. The survey, conducted in October 2024, highlights widespread misconceptions about the qualifications and oversight of private tutors in the UK.

Key Findings from the Survey

93% of respondents did not know the private tutoring industry is unregulated.

Despite these misconceptions, the survey also found strong parental demand for standards:

38% of respondents said they would only hire a tutor with a recognised teaching qualification.

The Need for Reform

Currently, anyone can operate as a private tutor in the UK without any formal oversight, creating a significant trust gap for parents. Tutors International founder and CEO, Adam Caller, believes this unregulated landscape is deeply concerning:

"Parents often assume that private tutors are qualified, but there's no legal requirement for them to hold any formal teaching or tutoring credentials. This lack of oversight not only undermines the quality of education but leaves families without the assurances they expect. Safeguarding and quality assurance are distinct needs, and both must be addressed to protect children and improve the industry."

Advocating for Standardised Qualifications

Tutors International is calling for the implementation of standardised qualifications to ensure tutors possess the necessary skills to deliver effective one-on-one education.

"A specific qualification for private tutors is vital," Caller emphasises. "Tutoring is not the same as classroom teaching; it requires a unique skill set to provide personalised, one-on-one education. Introducing formal qualifications would protect children's education, align with parental expectations, and create a foundation of trust and transparency in the industry."

Rising Demand Highlights Regulatory Gaps

The survey underscores the high demand for private tutoring, with 72% of respondents indicating they would consider hiring a tutor for themselves or their children. However, the lack of standards in the industry leaves families at risk of hiring unqualified or underqualified individuals.

As the private tutoring sector grows, establishing national standards is increasingly critical to safeguarding the well-being and educational outcomes of students. Tutors International is leading the call for reform, advocating for a regulatory framework that ensures quality and accountability in the industry.

About Tutors International

Tutors International (https://tutors-international.com) is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, specialising in full-time residential placements worldwide. Founded by educational expert Adam Caller, Tutors International delivers personalised education solutions tailored to individual student needs, offering unparalleled standards of quality and professionalism.

About the Research

The survey was conducted online between 11th and 17th October 2024, with participation from 2,010 UK adults. It adhered to the UK Market Research Society (MRS) code of conduct (2023) and complied with the DPA (2018).

The research explored public perceptions of private tutoring, covering topics such as tutor accreditation, legal requirements, and selection criteria, with demographic breakdowns including gender, age, and location.

