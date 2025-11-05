93rd Annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade Scheduled for November 9, 2025

City's Annual Celebration Is One of Oldest Veterans Day Events in the Nation

BRUNSWICK, Md. , Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Brunswick is proud of its history and patriotism, which can be witnessed on Nov. 9, as the city hosts its 93rd annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade, making this event one of the oldest of its kind in the country.

The festivities get underway with an opening ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. and the parade starting at 2 p.m. The event is only one of two officially sanctioned Veterans Day regional sites in Maryland, as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For the Opening Ceremony, Navy Veteran and Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon will serve as the emcee. Corporal Wilbur "Jack" Myers, a 102 year old World War II Veteran who was part of the Battle of The Bulge, will sing the National Anthem.

Miss Maryland 2025 Maria Derisavi will lead the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Derisavi is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama with a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Chinese. She was a fellow in Harvard Law School's inaugural class of Future Leaders in Law fellows, and was a U.S. Senator Shelby Scholar at the University of Alabama. Derisavi currently serves as a litigation paralegal at a top law firm. Two songs will also be performed by the Brunswick Elementary School Chorus, under the direction of Jonathan Cook.

At 2 p.m., the parade will get underway. There are approximately 98 parade entries, ranging from marching bands to veterans and military groups. Numerous fire trucks, antique vehicles, and youth and community organizations are also participating and vying for cash prizes awarded in various parade categories. This year's honorary parade marshal is Charles F. Rentzel. Born in Middleburg, Maryland, Rentzel graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School. In 1951, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps for three years (which changed to the Air Force soon after). When the Korean War broke out, he was sent to Guam and was trained as an Upper Air meteorologist. His enlistment extended another year because of the war. Rentzel flew in a B29, using instruments to check air pressure, humidity, and temperature of typhoons. He was a Tech Sergeant.

Chip Jewell, the retired chief of Frederick's County's Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, will again serve as the emcee for the parade. This year's parade judges, all military veterans small business owners, are Angel Rivera, Dr. Arielle Jordan, and Dave Schmidt. Rivera, a Navy veteran, is co-owner of Puerto Rico Distillery. Dr Jordan, an Army veteran, is founder of Mindset Quality, LLC. And Schmidt, a Marine Corps veteran, is co-owner of Wag's Restaurant.

After the parade, attendees are encouraged to attend a reception at American Legion Post 96 in Brunswick. Food and beverages will be provided at no charge for attendees. "This year's celebration is extra special," said parade coordinator Shuan Butcher. "We are commemorating America's 250th birthday and particularly the founding of the U.S. Army 250 years ago this past June as well as the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy in October and the 250th birthday that takes place on November 10, 2025".

