94% of Firms Say Their CRO Initiatives Have Increased Customer Satisfaction: Independent Study

In April 2018, Forrester Consulting administered a survey to 163 user experience and CRO decision-makers in the United States, the United Kingdom and France from the financial services and/or insurance, media, retail and/or eCommerce, eServices, and travel and hospitality sectors. Respondents were asked to describe key aspects of their firms' CRO methodologies.

Forrester Consulting identified forward-thinking firms as those with a center of excellence team, (20% of all respondents), and/or those that follow a highly formalized process throughout their CRO program (23% of all respondents). These insights-driven firms reported better CRO results than their peers, including in average visitor value, lifetime customer value, average order value, site-based search conversion, time in app, search optimization, and registration.

Beyond business results, the study also revealed the impact of CRO programs on customer satisfaction: this was the metric firms most frequently cited as being improved, with 43% reporting customer satisfaction increased by 11% or more.

"The direct benefit of CRO programs on the customer experience supports an idea at the heart of AB Tasty - that building a strong business model begins and ends with the client," explained Alix de Sagazan, co-founder and CEO of the all-in-one CRO platform AB Tasty.

