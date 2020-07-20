94FEETOFGAME Basketball Training App

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 94FEETOFGAME App offers an inside look into the exact training drills Phil Handy has done with the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Steve Nash and a variety of other WNBA and NBA stars.

Phil Handy is known as the "OG" in the NBA for a reason when it comes to training. His PHIL-osophies and training techniques are imprinted on the game of basketball that we all know, watch and love today. The app was designed for coaches, trainers, parents and players of all ages to unify the basketball community and practice like a WNBA or NBA star anytime, anywhere.

Phil Handy has always promoted the fundamentals of the game and strives to pave the way for equality amongst his trainees of all genders. Phil has extended his leadership now off the court, aligning with WNBA Champion Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm to inspire all young athletes and actively combat the fact that, today, girls are two times more likely than boys to drop out by the age of 14.

"Jewell Loyd is a serious female hooper who embodies everything the 94FEETOFGAME App stands for. Being able to help inspire young women around the world is something we aimed for when we started this app, and having Jewell join this family and community is a tremendous blessing for everyone involved. To have a WNBA Champion and All-Star player to be the face of our app to represent women in basketball on a global scale is amazing." ~Phil Handy~

"I wanted to take my game to the next level. I also wanted to work with someone who understood my game and shared my vision for it. Phil Handy is that guy for me. This app is more than just training; it's a community of greatness and family. I am super excited to be a part of the family and can't wait to see where we can take this platform and everyone who joins us on it!" ~Jewell Loyd~

Jewell Loyd was the #1 draft pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft for the Seattle Storm and went on to be named WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is a 3x USA Basketball Gold Medalist. Jewell is a dedicated disciple of Kobe Bryant and founded the Mamba Army grassroots development program dedicated to using mentorship and basketball to provide inspiring, elite-level training to kids of all socioeconomic backgrounds and to help educate student-athletes on the business of sport. The Mamba Army program consists of live and digitally driven basketball camps, skill instruction and virtual mentorship programming, showcases for high school athletes, and strategic charitable investments.

94FEETOFGAME App launched on Oct. 28, 2019, and within the first 24 hours of release, the app ranked in the top 100 sports apps downloaded on iOS in the world. Download the 94FEETOFGAME app, available on the iOS and Android app stores. The app offers a seven-day free trial to all users with a monthly subscription cost of $9.99 after the seven-day free trial expires.

Visit Phil Handy's website 94FEETOFGAME to download the app and check out Jewell's footwork, ball handling and inspiration in skills and drills and join us in continuing to unify sports through teaching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3OY_IPEJ_s&feature=youtu.be

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SQWnumKggo4JAfCDoD0jeWAF7P3GZLh3?usp=sharing

