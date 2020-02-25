95.5 KLOS' Annual "St. Jude Rocks" Fundraiser, Presented by Stella Rosa Wines Launches this Thursday with a Bigger-Than-Ever Media Partnership!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (95.5 KLOS-FM) Meruelo Media and 95.5 KLOS announced its annual, two-day "St. Jude Rocks" fundraiser, presented by Stella Rosa Wines, will take place this Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00am to 7:00pm each day.

This year, KLOS will supersize its efforts by pulling together the legions of listeners and massive talent from KLOS' new sister stations, Power 106, 93.5 KDAY, the new Cali 93.9, and KWHY-TV 22. All monies raised during the 26 hour on-air and online event will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Listeners can make donations or become "Partners in Hope" for just $20 a month by calling 800-592-3449, by texting the word ROCK to 785-833, or online at www.955klos.com.

95.5 KLOS Program Director, Keith Cunningham said, "In each of our first two years holding this event, we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support, as KLOS listeners set Rock Radio records for St. Jude, raising over $1.5M for the kids. This year will be even bigger as we invite our Meruelo Media sister stations, their talent and listeners into the mix, as we try to make a positive and healing difference for children all over the world who suffer from life-threatening illnesses. It's important to know that St. Jude patients and families never receive a bill from St. Jude for the cost of treatment, travel, housing or food. Special thanks goes to our sponsor, Stella Rosa Wines, for their generous support of 'St. Jude Rocks.'"

Local businesses, celebrities and community leaders are encouraged to join 95.5 KLOS and become "Partners in Hope" for this worthy cause. Contact Wendy Ellis at wendy.ellis@meruelomedia.com if you'd like to participate in the KLOS St. Jude Rocks Fundraiser, presented by Stella Rosa Wines, a Riboli Family Wine of San Antonio Winery, 2018 American Winery of the Year.

About Meruelo Media

Meruelo Media, an affiliate of the Meruelo Group, is the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in California. Meruelo Media operates Los Angeles television stations KWHY-TV, channel 22; and KBEH, channel 63; and Los Angeles market radio stations 95.5 KLOS; KPWR 105.9 "Power 106;" 93.5 KDAY; Riverside/San Bernardino station 93.5 KDEY-FM; and 93.9 KLLI "CALI 93.9".

