95+ Google PageSpeed Score Now Easy to Achieve with 10Web's WordPress Website Speed Optimization Technology

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10Web, an all-in-one platform for building, hosting, and managing WordPress websites, has announced the launch of 10Web 2.0. with innovative website optimization technology that'll help web developers, agencies, and ordinary users make their sites significantly faster on both desktop and mobile. The new platform component guarantees a 95+ Google PageSpeed score for all WP websites built and hosted on 10Web.

"Achieving the perfect website speed and performance and seeing your website on the first page of Google search is quite a challenging task. You try to optimize all the components of your WP website provided by different companies — hosting platform, page builder or template, etc. — but they don't work together as smoothly as you'd prefer. This is where 10Web, the only all-in-one platform for WordPress, comes in, giving you the opportunity to build websites perfectly optimized for search engines in a couple of hours, no coding necessary," claims Arto Minasyan, 10Web founder.

Website speed optimization is an essential part of the marketing strategy and results in faster customer acquisition and improved Google rankings. According to Pingdom , 38 percent of site visitors will leave a page which takes longer than three seconds to load, and Google Inc. research has shown that 70% of mobile landing pages take more than seven seconds to fully load. Using 10Web to build a website gives developers and agencies the opportunity to focus on the marketing side of the business, such as growing website traffic, conversion rates, and revenue, instead of page speed optimization.

10Web's technology optimizes site components that influence load speed and performance in a major way. The techniques used include minimizing critical requests' depth by combining resources, prioritizing resources' load sequence (deferring the download of unnecessary resources by loading files in footer), reducing the length of chains by minifying scripts/styles, deferring offscreen images (enabling lazy load), optimizing images, and enabling caching to avoid php script execution.

"We saw high demand for technology that would save time, resources and help websites get that magical 95+ with a high degree of accuracy. We think of site speed optimization as an essential part of the website building process that should not be considered as a separate concern or be done manually," said Araks Nalbandyan, the director of marketing at 10Web.

Anyone can sign up for a free trial of the platform, launch a WordPress website with a readymade template, and score 95+ on the Google PageSpeed test.

TenWeb Inc. is a startup founded in 2017 by Arto Minasyan, Armen Saghatelian, and Sergey Markosyan in Newark, Delaware.

The platform aims to help developers, web agencies, and small-business owners overcome the many obstacles a typical WordPress user encounters and provide all the essential products and services needed for a fast, secure, and well-designed website in a few hours. 10Web platform hosts around 10,000 business websites and has an annual recurring revenue of one million dollars.

