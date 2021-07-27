95% of Remote Workers Don't Want to Go Back to the Office, Sungard Availability Services Study Shows

WAYNE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half of employed U.S. adults (57%) have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 95% ideally want to keep it that way, according to the latest data released today.

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), questioned more than 2,000 Americans and revealed that among remote workers, 43% ideally don't want to return to the office at all, while 51% percent would prefer a mix of remote and in-office working.

Per the study, 35% of employed Americans are strictly remote, while 22% have also been working in an office part-time.

Nearly four in five remote workers (78%) believe they would be most productive if they could choose to work remotely or in an office as needed, including roughly two in five (41%) who strongly agree. Their feelings are so strong that 56% would take less money if it meant they could work from any location full-time.

"Remote work was becoming more commonplace before the pandemic, but it quickly switched from a luxury to a necessity, sending global shockwaves to businesses that never expected – or planned – to be in this position. Now that the genie's out of the bottle, there's no putting it back in," said Chris Fielding, Chief Information Officer, Sungard AS. "As employees place greater stock in flexible working, organizations must adapt or risk losing talent. This involves everything from a top-down cultural shift to ensuring workers have the tools and resources they need to be productive and secure from anywhere."

When thinking about working remotely, 88% of employed adults have at least one item they feel is "absolutely essential" to working from home.

Most important is high-speed internet (54%), followed by software that keeps work devices secure while working remotely (45%) and an easy-to-use system for securely sharing files with co-workers (41%). Thirty-seven percent also believe that IT support that specializes in remote workers is a must-have.

The data shows that just under seven in 10 working Americans (68%) feel their company offers the right technology for them to work remotely, but less than half of employed adults (48%) believe their company is culturally prepared to offer remote work to everyone.

"As companies scrambled to get their newly dispersed workforce hardware and software to do their jobs effectively, security took a backseat. And hackers quickly took advantage," Fielding added. "Ransomware and phishing attacks are now on the rise, and too many organizations are playing catch up. You must become more vigilant about cybersecurity awareness. Make sure your employees are all using multi-factor authentication, secure your VPNs and shore up any vulnerabilities before they get exploited. The desire for this work environment is real, yet so is the security risk it poses if not maintained correctly."

The survey also discovered:

Most Americans want a remote option. Overall, 74% of respondents, regardless of their current employment status, want to work remotely, either exclusively (37%) or in combination with an office (36%). Among employed adults, 66% would prefer to work remotely in some capacity.

Overall, 74% of respondents, regardless of their current employment status, want to work remotely, either exclusively (37%) or in combination with an office (36%). Among employed adults, 66% would prefer to work remotely in some capacity. Older adults are ready to leave the office behind. Nearly 40% percent of Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 want to work strictly remotely. That figure jumps to 44% for adults 65 and older.

Nearly 40% percent of Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 want to work strictly remotely. That figure jumps to 44% for adults 65 and older. Younger adults aren't finished with the office just yet. Meanwhile, younger adults still see value in the office experience: 43% of those in the 35-44 age range desire a mix of remote and in-office working, and 29% of those 18-34 want to work solely in the office.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Sungard AS from June 17-21, 2021, among 2,083 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,043 are employed and 572 have been working remotely ("remote workers"). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About Sungard Availability Services

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) is a leading provider of cloud connected infrastructure solutions serving enterprise customers from 75 hardened data centers and workplace recovery facilities in nine countries. Sungard AS has a 40-year track record of delivering resilient and highly available hybrid IT solutions. Backed by high performance networks, Sungard AS modernizes customers' end-to-end IT across connected infrastructure, cloud, recovery and workplace solutions. Working with customers to understand their business objectives, Sungard AS identifies gaps in customers' current environments and tailors a solution to achieve their desired business outcomes. Visit Sungard AS at www.sungardas.com or call 1.888.537.6519. Connect with us on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Sungard Availability Services is a trademark or registered trademark of SunGard Data Systems or its affiliate, used under license. The Sungard Availability Services logo by itself and Recover2Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sungard AS New Holdings III, LLC. or its affiliates. All other trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. ©2020 Sungard Availability Services. All rights reserved.

The abbreviation for Sungard Availability Services is 'Sungard AS' as cited above. Please use 'Sungard AS' when abbreviating the name rather than 'Sungard' or 'SunGard,' which may confuse the reader with another separate company with a similar name.

Media Contact

Nora Hahn

(281) 728-6999

[email protected]

###

SOURCE Sungard Availability Services

Related Links

https://www.sungardas.com/

