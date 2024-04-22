95% OF TEAMSTERS LOCAL 727 MEMBERS AT PEPSI VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Pepsi Teamsters Demand Industry-Standard Pay and Health Care

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 members who work at PepsiCo Beverages North America have voted by a resounding 95 percent to authorize a strike.

The overwhelming vote allows the Teamsters negotiating committee to call a strike in the event Pepsi fails to reach a fair agreement that rewards and protects the 800 Teamsters who produce, warehouse, and deliver Pepsi products. The current three-year agreement expires April 28.

"Pepsi's management has made it clear that they do not value the union workers who make their business successful. Pepsi can avoid a strike by bargaining in good faith to reach a strong agreement that values hardworking Teamsters. If Pepsi continues delaying and does not come to the table with a strong contract offer soon, our members have shown through this powerful strike authorization vote that they are fully prepared to walk," said John T. Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727.

Pepsi executives have failed over months of bargaining to commit to real wage increases and health care protections for the Teamsters whose work helped Pepsi make more than $91 billion in 2023.

Pepsi's competitors Keurig Dr. Pepper and Reyes Coca-Cola invest more than twice into worker health care benefits as Pepsi has offered. During the last bargaining session, Pepsi refused to participate in a union health care fund to protect and provide health care for Pepsi Teamsters.

"Pepsi Teamsters willingly and selflessly sacrificed during the pandemic to continue to provide Pepsi products without interruption. In return, Pepsi wants to bring our members' health care and pay below the standard the Teamsters have set for the beverage industry. We demand that Pepsi deliver a contract that treats our members fairly and in line with the rest of their Teamsters brothers and sisters. If our members go on strike, Pepsi's management will only have themselves to blame," Coli Jr. said.

Local 727 has filed unfair labor practice charges with Region 13 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over Pepsi's refusal to provide information, direct dealing, and maintenance of unlawful work rules. Local 727 will soon file additional charges.

Teamsters Locals 727, 90, 135, 142, and 673 in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa have filed charges against Pepsi's unlawful work rules that prohibit employees from discussing wages, hours, or other terms or conditions of employment; and prevent or discourage employees from forming, joining, or supporting a labor organization, contacting and/or filing charges with the NLRB, and engaging in protected concerted activities.

In addition to Local 727, Pepsi Teamsters with Local 673 in Illinois and Local 135 in Indianapolis are in negotiations for new contracts.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

