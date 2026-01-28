95 Percent Group Announces Availability of Spanish Literacy Tool, the Only Resource of Its Kind Grounded in the Science of Reading

95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo addresses the critical need to provide educators who teach Spanish language arts with evidence-aligned tools for foundational instruction

LINCONSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC , the trusted source for high-quality, proven literacy solutions, has announced the availability of 95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo ™ (95 Spanish Sound-Spelling Walls™) to address the critical need for evidence-aligned instructional tools for educators who teach Spanish language arts. Written in Spanish and designed as a Spanish-first instructional tool that accelerates phonemic awareness skills, it is the only resource of its kind grounded in the science of reading and designed with a deep respect for the Spanish language.

Strong Spanish literacy starts with solid phonemic awareness skills and a clear understanding of sound-to-spelling connections. Created for Spanish learners in K-3 core and intervention settings, 95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo supports instruction as teachers guide students in foundational phonemic awareness and early Spanish decoding. The resource is designed to support students from diverse linguistic backgrounds and benefits both native Spanish speakers in strengthening their language skills and students who are learning Spanish.

"More students than ever are receiving instruction in Spanish, and it's critical that we get it right. 95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo is a trusted, proven resource for helping students make meaningful, crosslinguistic connections between Spanish and English that strengthen their skills in both languages, which is the key to building strong biliteracy skills," said Dr. Antonio Fierro, literacy expert in residence at 95 Percent Group. "By making Spanish speech sounds visible and teachable, this tool helps both educators understand the nuance of the language and provides a bridge to literacy in two languages."

Ideal for teacher use at different levels of tiered support for K-3 core and intervention instruction, El muro offers 24 explicit, structured lessons and visual instructional tools, along with built-in tools to help teachers assess growth. 95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo is the first Spanish-language resource in the One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ and a groundbreaking tool in the field, providing an essential, comprehensive Spanish phonemic awareness toolkit.

"We are thrilled to empower educators with a tool that works to close gaps and strengthen students' foundational skills. This evidence-aligned program is the tool educators need to set students on their journey to flourishing as biliterate citizens of the 21st century," said Laura Stewart, 95 Percent Group Chief Academic Officer.

Learn more in the upcoming live webinar, which will also be available on-demand, "Building Spanish Literacy Foundations: A sound-spelling wall solution" with Antonio Fierro, EdD.

95 El muro de sonidos y deletreo™ is now available for purchase in 95 Percent Group's web store and also through the company's sales team. Visit www.95percentgroup.com.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an educational publishing company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to develop strong readers. Using a structured-literacy approach, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates proven resources and professional learning into one cohesive system across all tiers of instruction, delivering on the promise that, with evidence-aligned instruction, 95 percent or more of students can read. The company's 2025 acquisition of All About Learning Press (AALP) expands 95 Percent Group into the homeschool and small private school learning market with evidence-based literacy and math offerings. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit 95percentgroup.com.

