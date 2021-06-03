$950+ Million Collaboration Display Markets, 2026 - Heightened Demand for Collaboration Displays in Education Sector

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaboration Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Screen Size (Up to 65 Inches, Above 65 Inches), Resolution (1080P, 4K/UHD), End User, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The collaboration display market is projected to reach USD 957 million by 2026 from USD 700 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % from 2021 to 2026.

Major drivers for the growth of the market surge demand for collaboration displays in educational institutions and corporate offices as well as an increase in remote and hybrid work models amid COVID-19. The increased digital transformation throughout the globe and adoption of ever changing technology is also a reason for the increased demand of collaboration display in corporate offices, educational institutions and government organizations.

Moreover, the lower manufacturing cost and labour cost as well as the huge untapped market in countries of APAC act as growth opportunities for developers of collaboration display.

The above 65 inch segment, in the market by screen size, of the collaboration display market, projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period

Collaboration displays with a screen size above 65 inches have seen a greater adoption rate. Such displays are mostly preferred in the corporate, government, and education sectors. In the corporate sector, collaboration displays are used in large conference halls, conference rooms, meeting rooms, etc. Collaboration displays help in keeping people together. They come with multiple features such as approximately 40 multi-touch points that allow 40 people to coordinate simultaneously at the same time.

They also come with collaboration tools and software that allow people to connect worldwide in real-time and share real-time content. The focus of these displays is to bring people together and help them coordinate with each other easily. These displays are available in multiple resolutions, i.e., 1080p, and 4K/UHD.

Among vertical, the corporate offices' segment projected to hold the largest share of the collaboration display market during the forecast period

Collaboration displays offer a tool to improve understanding, collaborate, and increase productivity through effective presentations and meetings in the corporate sector. The use of collaboration displays in this segment has increased over the recent years, as collaboration displays help improve productivity, share real-time contents, and coordinate on a global scale. Collaboration displays also have up to 40 multi-touch points that allow 40 people to simultaneously touch and share.

Some of the most major applications of collaboration displays in the corporate offices are enlisted below:

Enables the user to share contents and screen in real-time with remote attendees

Turns meetings and seminars into collaborative productions by enabling participants to engage interactively

Offers mobile connectivity provides multi-touch points to allow multiple people to annotate simultaneously

Companies such as Sharp, ViewSonic, Microsoft, Cisco, and Smart Technologies are working on developing more advanced collaboration displays by adding more advanced features and technologies.

For example, Sharp recently announced a new series of collaboration displays for the corporate sector, the Aquous Board series that comes with the Sharp pen software, multi-purpose applications, display connect, etc.

The collaboration display market in APAC projected to have the highest CARG during the forecast period (2021-2026)

The collaboration display market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing face of industries from a product-centric to customer-centric approach due to increasing competition and changing customer behaviour in high-potential markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models in the region, the collaboration display market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The booming corporate and education sectors would further fuel the adoption of collaboration displays in APAC. Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favouring the growth of the collaboration display market in the region.

APAC, being one of the fastest-growing markets for technology and digital products, provides attractive opportunities for players offering collaboration displays; as a result, many companies are expanding their footprint in this region. China, South Korea, and Japan are among the key digital hubs in APAC that occupy the maximum share of the market of the region. Some of the major companies offering collaboration displays in the APAC region are Sharp, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Senses, Hitachi, Cisco, etc.

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities in Collaboration Display Market: Growing Adoption of Collaboration Displays in Corporate, Education, and Government Sectors to Support Market Growth

Collaboration Display Market, by Screen Size: Above 65 Inches Segment to Account for Larger Share of Collaboration Display Market in 2026

Hardware Segment and China to Account for Largest Shares of Collaboration Display Market in APAC in 2026

to Account for Largest Shares of Collaboration Display Market in APAC in 2026 Collaboration Display Market in Rest of APAC to Register Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Remote Collaboration Necessitated by COVID-19 Pandemic

Superior Features Offered by Collaboration Displays

Heightened Demand for Collaboration Displays in Education Sector

Restraints

Relatively Higher Cost of Collaboration Displays Compared with Traditional Whiteboards

Opportunities

Government Funding for Installation of Interactive Displays in Educational Institutes

Integration of Advanced Technologies with Collaboration Displays

Challenges

Reluctance Among Professionals to Switch from Traditional to Advanced Technologies

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets in Education Sector

Value Chain Analysis

Market Map/Market Ecosystem

Key Technology Trends

Technology Analysis



Price Trend Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Collaboration Display in Healthcare

Avocor Helped North West Boroughs Healthcare Nhs Foundation Trust to Reduce Travel for Their Staff

Display for Corporate

Display for Banking

Patent Analysis

Document Type

Publication Trend

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Patent Owners

Trade Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

