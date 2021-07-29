$950 Million Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market.



This report focuses on ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market are Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Buck Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Mettler-Toledo, Cole-Parmer, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hach Company, HORIBA. Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Analytik Jena, GBC Scientific Equipment, Biochrom, Ametek Process Instruments, Cecil Instrument, and GE Healthcare.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market section of the report gives context. It compares the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market with other segments of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy indicators comparison.

The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2020 to $1.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to growing application and use of UV/visible spectroscopy in pharmaceutical & biotechnology environmental screening and other applications. The technological advancements and increasing need for food analysis and quality products is also adding to the growth of the market. The market is expected to reach $1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices. Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.



The different types of the instruments included in ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy are single-beam system, double-beam system, array-based system and handheld system. Single-beam system utilizes one beam of light that passes through the sample and the intensity of the light reflected from a reference is measured without the sample. Double-beam spectroscopes calculate the sample and conduct blank adjustments using the sample and reference beams. Array-based system use array detectors that can simultaneously acquire an entire spectral image over a finite spectral region. Handheld systems allow researchers to analyze samples on the spot. Ultraviolet visible spectroscopy is implemented in wide range of verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, agriculture and food industries, environmental testing labs and is used in industrial applications, physical chemistry studies, life science studies, environmental studies, academic applications, life science research and development, quality assurance and quality control.



North America was the largest region in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The companies in the market are increasingly investing in handheld or portable ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, which allows consumers to take informed decisions on the spot, thus saving valuable time. Major companies operating in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy sector are focused on developing portable technological solutions for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy. For instance, in December 2019, Shimadzu, a Japanese analytical instrumentation company, launched six new UV-VIS spectrophotometer models under the UV-i Selection brand, which have improved portability amongst other characteristics. The six UV-i Range models are SolidSpec-3700i, UV-2700i, UV-1900i, UV3600i Plus, SolidSpec-3700i DUV and UV-2600i. UV-i Selection systems are ideal for a number of applications, including, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and academics.



In April 2020, Wiley, a USA based company that focuses on academic publishing and instructional materials acquired Bio-Rad Laboratories informatics products including the company spectroscopy software and spectral databases for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition adds expertise, content, and powerful software to Wiley science solutions segment. Bio-Rad Laboratories is a USA based manufacturer and distributor of life science research products, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation.



The outbreak of COVID-19 led to increase in production of pharmaceutical drugs and demand for vaccines and fueled the growth of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market. Due to increased demand for certain drugs during the pandemic, the demand of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy instruments also grew for research and development of new medications and vaccines. UV Vis spectrophotometry provides fast, easy and accurate characterization of components such as nucleic acids, proteins, additives/preservatives and can impact the time-to-result for both downstream and upstream processes including quality control. According to a study by Mettler Toledo, these instruments were extremely crucial for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines, and thus supported the growth of the market.



The countries covered in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Characteristics



3. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy



5. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Historic Market, 2015-2020, Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Segmentation

7. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

7.2. Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

9. China Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

10. India Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

11. Japan Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

12. Australia Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

13. Indonesia Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

14. South Korea Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

15. Western Europe Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

16. UK Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

17. Germany Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

18. France Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

19. Eastern Europe Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

20. Russia Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

21. North America Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

22. USA Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

23. South America Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

24. Brazil Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

25. Middle East Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

26. Africa Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market

27. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Shimadzu Corporation

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Agilent Technologies

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. PerkinElmer, Inc.

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market



29. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykkmjd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

