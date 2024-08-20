96.1% of Travelers Intend to Cruise in the Coming Year Reports Cruiseline.com and Shipmate Survey

Travel survey reports strong demand for cruising for 2024 and 2025 with the majority of vacationers having at least one or more cruises booked.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com and Shipmate have released the results of the 2024 Member Survey which studies participants' intent to cruise in the coming year as well as their travel booking preferences. Over 7,000 travelers responded to the survey, with 96.1% reporting they have a cruise booked for 2024 or 2025.

Just 3.1% reported they were undecided if they would cruise in the coming year, and 0.8% said they did not intend to take a cruise vacation.

Of this 96.1% who intend to cruise in 2024-2025, participants shared these details about their future travel plans:

57.1% report they have multiple cruises booked for 2024-2025, while 42.9% report only one cruise booked. Which Cruise Line(s) Are You Sailing? 35.1% of travelers intend to sail with Royal Caribbean, 28.9% with Carnival Cruise Line, 18% with Norwegian Cruise Line or Celebrity Cruises, and 16.6% with Princess Cruises. MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises came in just behind these lines for top lines booked to sail.





35.1% of travelers intend to sail with Royal Caribbean, 28.9% with Carnival Cruise Line, 18% with Norwegian Cruise Line or Celebrity Cruises, and 16.6% with Princess Cruises. MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises came in just behind these lines for top lines booked to sail. Where Will You Cruise To? 63.9% plan to cruise in the Caribbean , 15.8% in Europe (Mediterranean), 11.9% in Alaska , 10% will cruise in Mexico (Pacific Coast), 8.7% to cruise Northern Europe , and 8.6% will take a Transatlantic cruise.





63.9% plan to cruise in the , 15.8% in (Mediterranean), 11.9% in , 10% will cruise in (Pacific Coast), 8.7% to cruise , and 8.6% will take a Transatlantic cruise. Length of Future Cruise(s) Booked? 46.7% of travelers will cruise on a 7-night voyage, 31.4% indicated booking ten to 14-day cruises, 30.1% will take 5-7-night cruises, and 16.5% intend to take 15+ night cruises. Short cruises of 3 days or less accounted for 12.6% of future cruises booked.





46.7% of travelers will cruise on a 7-night voyage, 31.4% indicated booking ten to 14-day cruises, 30.1% will take 5-7-night cruises, and 16.5% intend to take 15+ night cruises. Short cruises of 3 days or less accounted for 12.6% of future cruises booked. Do You Intend to Make New Additional Cruise Bookings for 2024-2025? 39.9% reported that they did intend to book additional cruises, 37.7% reported unsure, and 22.4% did not intend to book additional cruises for 2024-2025.

In 2023, our Member Survey reported 27.9% of respondents were booked to cruise in Europe (Mediterranean/Northern Europe/Transatlantic) which indicates an uptick in intent for European cruising for this year (at 33.1% combined). Last year, Alaska bookings accounted for 17.9% of intended booking destinations, while this year accounted for 11.9%. Additionally, last year's survey reported short cruises (3 days or less) accounted for only 0.9% of future cruises booked, while for 2024 was up to 12.6%.

"Cruise demand continues to be strong, with travelers overwhelmingly reporting that they have one or more cruises booked for 2024 or 2025. Many are also reporting they intend to make even more bookings for the coming year," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. "This strong demand reflects the adventure, relaxation, and freedom that cruise vacations offer. While many of our community members intend to take longer cruises, the interest in shorter sailings is gaining traction as travelers seek quick getaways with lower costs. The Caribbean remains the top destination choice for travelers, with rising interest in European cruises for the upcoming year as well."

Booking Preferences

Participants were asked about cruise booking preferences to learn about travel purchasing trends and shared the following:

How far in advance do you book a cruise? 46.5% book cruises 7-12 months in advance. 26.5% book 13-18 months in advance, 13.3% book 3-6 months in advance, 11.4% book 18+ months in advance, and 2.3% book three months or less.





46.5% book cruises 7-12 months in advance. 26.5% book 13-18 months in advance, 13.3% book 3-6 months in advance, 11.4% book 18+ months in advance, and 2.3% book three months or less. What are the most important factors in booking a cruise? 36.6% reported the destination as the main deciding factor, 26.4% reported the cruise deal, 22.9% reported the cruise line, 8.1% reported the cruise ship, and 2.6% reported the cruise's length.





36.6% reported the destination as the main deciding factor, 26.4% reported the cruise deal, 22.9% reported the cruise line, 8.1% reported the cruise ship, and 2.6% reported the cruise's length. Booking Preferences: 50.8% prefer to book directly with the cruise line online, 32.8% prefer to book with a travel agent (in person/phone), and 12.6% prefer to book via the travel agency website. The remaining percent reported other preferred booking methods, such as booking a future cruise while on the ship.

Of the more than 7,000 survey respondents, 66.2% reported they have taken eight or more cruises, 14.9% reported taking five to seven cruises, and 11.9% have been on two to four cruises. 3.2% had taken at least one cruise, and only 3.8% reported they never previously cruised. The top cruise lines previously sailed by respondents include Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises. 89.4% of participants have previously cruised in the Caribbean, with other top destinations being Alaska, the Pacific Coast (Mexico), and Europe (Mediterranean).

More information about the 2024 Cruiseline.com and Shipmate Member Survey can be found here .

About Cruiseline.com

Finding the right cruise is not easy, so Cruiseline.com is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline.com's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline.com apart? Verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience, from onboard dining to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise lines and travel agencies, Cruiseline.com gathers real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing. For more information visit: Cruiseline.com .

About Shipmate

Powered by Cruiseline.com, Shipmate is the number one cruise app with over 2 million downloads. Shipmate is the only cruise app that travelers can use before, during, and after a voyage. Features of the app include the ability to meet fellow cruisers with roll calls for specific sailings, a cruise countdown clock, deck plans and photos, port and ship tips, deck cams, ship trackers, cruise price alerts, advanced cruise deals searching, and excursion booking. The forums of Shipmate are packed with fellow cruisers eager to share reviews, tips, and photos of recent voyages to help other travelers plan their future sailings. To download or learn more about Shipmate, visit: Cruiseline.com/shipmate .

