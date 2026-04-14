97% of Brand Social Media Comments Go Unanswered. Respondology Built AI Agents to Fix That

Respond uses purpose-built AI agents to turn comment sections into community, commerce, and a competitive advantage.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respondology, the pioneering leader in social media comment moderation and intelligence and creator of the industry's first completely AI-powered platform for social comments, today announced the launch of Respond at Social Media Week in New York City. Respond uses specialized AI agents trained on a brand's voice to engage with comments, capture and act on demand at scale across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

According to Respondology's 2026 Business of Comments Report, which analyzed 169 million comments across major social platforms, while brands may overlook their comment sections, their audiences do not – far from it. In fact, 97% of comments go unanswered, including fan praise, product questions, purchase-intent signals, and customer feedback. Meanwhile, 68% of buyers read comments before making a purchase decision. Among D2C brands, 4-6% of comments show direct buying intent with an 11% conversion rate when brands actually reply.

"When comments go unanswered, the demand goes cold, the silence is visible to every potential customer scrolling the thread, and the conversion opportunity disappears. That's a big miss given a brand's best consumers and most interested prospects follow them on social media," said Erik Swain, CEO and Co-Founder of Respondology. "Respond uses AI to build community and capture and act on demand at scale, freeing social teams for the deep creative work only humans can do."

Most tools treat comment engagement as a writing problem. But getting comments into one place, categorizing them, and identifying which ones matter is two-thirds of the work. Respond handles all of it. Comments from paid ads and organic posts flow into a single inbox, categorized by opportunity type (community, purchase intent, feedback, questions, support).

Purpose-built AI agents handle different conversation types. Community Builder turns brand love into loyalty; Promoter catches purchase intent and drives to conversion; and Listener de-escalates negative sentiment before it spreads. More agents are planned for later this year.

Brands choose their level of control: approve every response or let AI handle routine replies automatically. Each agent is trained on a brand's actual past responses, so replies sound like the team, not a bot. Unlimited brand voices let a beauty brand sound different on TikTok than Instagram, a franchise maintain distinct voices per market, and an agency manage a dozen clients from one platform. Multilingual engagement means a two-person social team can operate like a global community management team.

Skin Laundry, a clinical skincare brand running its entire social presence with one social media manager, shared early results:

175% increase in response rates

14.5% improvement in visible sentiment

Daily comment management time cut in half

With time reclaimed, the team expanded to TikTok and Threads and reached 300,000 Instagram followers, a milestone they attribute directly to improved engagement.

"Respondology turned what was a four-hour daily grind into a strategic growth engine, giving us total visibility, reclaimed time, and the ability to nurture over 300,000 followers without missing conversion opportunities," said the social media manager at Skin Laundry. "We've caught booking-intent comments on paid ads that would have gone unanswered for days or even weeks with our old setup, turning a casual comment into an appointment."

Respond joins Moderate (brand safety) and Discover (community intelligence) to expand Respondology's platform: authentic comment sections drive sharper insights to drive stronger engagement and social commerce.

Respond is available today. Schedule a demo.

About Respondology:

Respondology is the AI platform for social comments that modernizes how social marketers moderate, listen to, and respond to comments at scale. The world's top brands rely on Respondology to transform comment sections into community, commerce, and competitive intelligence. Fast to deploy and easy to use, our customers engage with over 2 billion collective followers every month. Learn more at respondology.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Dunphy

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SOURCE Respondology