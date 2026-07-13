97% of commercial software runs MIT-licensed open source, removing dev tool barriers, DHTMLX finds

53% of organizations cite zero license cost as the top reason for adopting open source software, according to the 2025 State of Open Source Report.

WARSAW, Poland, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition team today released an analysis of recent open-source adoption research examining how licensing models influence developer tool adoption and software component selection. The analysis finds that permissive licensing has evolved from a developer preference into a practical requirement for many organizations evaluating software components, frameworks, and user interface libraries.

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition

According to the 2025 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) Report from Black Duck, open source components now appear in 97% of commercial software applications, highlighting the extent to which modern software development depends on reusable open-source technologies.

Licensing compatibility, legal clarity, procurement requirements, and long-term maintainability increasingly influence whether software teams can move a component from evaluation into production.

Open Source Has Become the Foundation of Modern Software Development

Research published in the 2025 OSSRA Report found that 97% of commercial software contains open-source components, based on an analysis of more than 900 commercial codebases across 17 industries. The finding reflects a broader shift in software development practices, where organizations increasingly build products by combining proprietary code with open-source frameworks, libraries, and infrastructure tools.

The widespread adoption of open source has changed how development teams evaluate software. Rather than asking whether open source is appropriate for commercial use, organizations now focus on identifying components that align with security, compliance, and operational requirements.

As open source becomes the default foundation for modern software, licensing considerations become increasingly important during the evaluation process. For development teams building project management, scheduling, and workflow applications, component selection often depends as much on licensing flexibility as on technical functionality.

The importance of open source extends beyond individual applications. In a January 2026 call for evidence, the European Commission estimated that open source software now underpins between 70% and 90% of all code in the digital economy. The finding reinforces how deeply embedded open-source technologies have become across modern software development, infrastructure, and digital services.

MIT Licensing Has Become the Dominant Commercial Model

According to the 2025 OSSRA Report, the MIT license appeared in 92% of audited commercial codebases, making it one of the most widely adopted open-source licenses in commercial software development. The report attributes much of this adoption to the license's permissive structure, which allows developers to modify, distribute, and integrate software into proprietary products with relatively few restrictions.

The popularity of MIT licensing reflects a practical reality for software organizations. Development teams frequently need to integrate third-party tools into products that may be sold commercially, deployed internally, or customized for client environments. Licenses that introduce legal uncertainty or compatibility concerns can create friction during procurement and deployment.

As organizations seek to reduce those barriers, permissive licensing models continue gaining traction across the software ecosystem.

Cost Remains the Primary Driver of Open Source Adoption

The 2025 State of Open Source Report, published by Perforce OpenLogic in partnership with the Eclipse Foundation and the Open Source Initiative, found that 53% of organizations identified "no license cost" as the primary reason for adopting open-source software. Among government and public-sector respondents, that figure rose to 92%.

While open source is often discussed in terms of flexibility and innovation, the findings suggest that financial considerations remain a major factor in adoption decisions. Licensing costs can influence project budgets, procurement timelines, and the ability of teams to experiment with new technologies before committing to large-scale implementation.

The report also highlights how cost considerations frequently affect adoption long before technical evaluation begins. Many organizations must secure stakeholder approval, procurement sign-off, or budget allocation before introducing new tools into production environments. A component that can be evaluated without upfront licensing commitments often allows development teams to move more quickly from research and prototyping into real-world testing. As software budgets face increasing scrutiny, reducing financial friction can become just as important as reducing technical friction.

For organizations evaluating developer tools, a permissive open-source option can reduce both financial and administrative barriers during the evaluation stage. Teams can assess functionality, test integrations, and build prototypes without immediately entering commercial licensing discussions.

Open Source Usage Continues to Grow Across Organizations

The same 2025 State of Open Source Report found that 96% of organizations either maintained or increased their use of open-source software during the previous year, while 26% reported significantly increasing adoption.

The consistency of these figures suggests that open source is no longer a temporary cost-saving measure or an alternative development approach. Instead, it has become a long-term strategic component of software development and digital transformation initiatives.

As software ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, organizations continue seeking technologies that provide flexibility, transparency, and community support. Open-source projects often align with those priorities because they allow development teams to inspect source code, customize implementations, and avoid vendor lock-in concerns. The result is a software landscape where open-source adoption continues expanding across organizations of all sizes.

The Industry Has Shifted Toward Permissive Licensing Models

Research published by analyst firm RedMonk in 2026 found that permissive licenses accounted for 82% of GitHub-hosted open-source projects at their peak in 2022, remaining at 73% in 2025 despite broader changes in licensing discussions.

The long-term trend reflects a structural shift toward licenses that prioritize ease of adoption and compatibility. While different licensing models continue serving different purposes, permissive licenses increasingly dominate projects intended for broad commercial use.

For developer tools, this trend is particularly significant. Components that require integration into existing applications often face adoption challenges when licensing terms create uncertainty. Legal reviews, procurement requirements, and compatibility concerns can all slow implementation timelines, especially within larger organizations. By contrast, permissive licenses generally reduce those concerns and make it easier for teams to move from evaluation to implementation.

The shift also reflects broader changes in how software is built. Modern applications frequently depend on dozens or even hundreds of third-party libraries, frameworks, and services. In these environments, licensing compatibility becomes a practical operational consideration rather than a purely legal one. The findings suggest that licensing strategy has become a competitive factor in developer tool adoption, influencing whether a project is evaluated, approved, and ultimately adopted within production environments.

What This Means for Teams Evaluating Project Management Components

The broader adoption trends highlighted in the research help explain why permissively licensed developer tools continue gaining attention across software teams. DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition was recently released as a free JavaScript Gantt chart component distributed under the MIT license. The component enables developers to build project management and scheduling interfaces for commercial, internal, and open-source applications while retaining the flexibility commonly associated with permissive open-source software.

The Community Edition includes a configurable task grid, zoomable timeline, project and milestone support, dependency links, drag-and-drop scheduling, smart rendering, templates, plugins, TypeScript definitions, accessibility support, touch support, and localization capabilities across 50+ languages.

According to public repository data, the DHTMLX/gantt GitHub project has accumulated approximately 1,800 stars and more than 350 forks as of June 2026. The component supports integration with JavaScript applications as well as React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte environments.

The analysis suggests that tools released under permissive licenses may encounter fewer adoption barriers because organizations can evaluate and integrate them without many of the licensing restrictions associated with proprietary alternatives.

Methodology

This analysis synthesized findings from the Black Duck 2025 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) Report, the 2025 State of Open Source Report published by Perforce OpenLogic in partnership with the Eclipse Foundation and the Open Source Initiative, RedMonk's 2026 analysis of open-source licensing trends, and European Commission research examining the economic impact of open-source software.

The reviewed research covered commercial software adoption, licensing patterns, organizational usage trends, and economic outcomes associated with open-source ecosystems. All findings referenced in this release originate from publicly available research published between 2021 and 2026.

FAQ

What is DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition?

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition is a free JavaScript Gantt chart component released under the MIT license. It allows developers to build project management and scheduling interfaces for commercial, internal, and open-source applications.

What does the MIT license actually allow teams to do?

MIT licensing allows developers and organizations to use, modify, distribute, and integrate software into proprietary or commercial applications while complying with relatively simple attribution requirements.

What core features are included in the Community Edition?

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition includes a configurable task grid, zoomable timeline, project and milestone support, dependency links, drag-and-drop scheduling, templates, plugins, TypeScript definitions, accessibility support, touch support, and 50+ localization options.

Can DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition be used in a commercial product?

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition can be integrated into commercial software products because it is distributed under the MIT license, which permits commercial use and distribution.

How is the Community Edition different from the previous GPL-licensed Standard Edition?

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition is distributed under the MIT license, providing a more permissive licensing model. DHTMLX Gantt PRO remains the paid edition for organizations requiring advanced project management functionality, enterprise-oriented features, and official vendor support.

About DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition

DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition is a free JavaScript Gantt chart component available under the MIT license. The project enables developers to build project management and scheduling interfaces for web applications using plain JavaScript or frameworks including React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte.

Learn more about DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition at https://dhtmlx.com/docs/products/dhtmlxGantt/open-source/.

Source: DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition

Contact: Kate Konyukh

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE DHTMLX Gantt Community Edition