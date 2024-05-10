97212 Ventures Announces $20M Fund Providing Israeli Tech Founders Insider Access to the NYC Tech Ecosystem

NY-based boutique fund backed by established LP base of experienced investors and successful founders

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 97212 Ventures , a NY next-generation VC and day-one partner for Israeli founders, today announced the closing of a 20-million dollar fund aimed at investing in new Israeli pre-seed and seed startups, providing them instant access to a pool of rich New York resources to grow their businesses including key senior advisors, early customers and channel partners, paving the way to US product-market fit and early growth.

Eyal Bino, Founding Partner, 97212 Ventures Photo Credit: Ohad Kab

New York has established itself as a hub for Israeli tech, with 30 Israeli unicorns and 450 startups headquartered in the city. 97212 founder Eyal Bino has played a key role in the creation of this hub, having previously co-founded ICONYC labs, a go-to-market accelerator focused on investing in pre-seed Israeli startups that helped reduce time to access the US market. ICONYC success stories include Connecteam, Dataloop, Leal Health, Duve, SecuriThings, Copyleaks and many more.

"Israel has unique tech talent and this moment, when securing venture capital funding is particularly tough for early stage startups in Israel, offers unique opportunities for us to access top innovations that have the potential to become unicorns," said Eyal Bino, Founding Partner. "This new fund serves as a complete plug-in for Israeli entrepreneurs looking to build global startups by giving them capital, guidance and instant access to the entire NYC tech ecosystem including senior advisors, design partners, potential partners, and customer introductions."

97212 Ventures is a first-time fund dedicated to providing capital for Israeli startups to establish a presence in New York City and requires founders to move there within 18 months. The firm invests in B2B enterprise technologies, digital health and wellness, plus sectors where digital transformation tech is critical such as fintech, prop tech and logistics. The fund has already invested in 14 startups including:

Pioneering hybrid drug company Remepy , co-founded by Michal Tsur , (former President of Kaltura) and Or Shoval. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett , who made his name as a hugely successful tech founder, is a key advisor to the company.

, co-founded by , (former President of Kaltura) and Or Shoval. Former Prime Minister , who made his name as a hugely successful tech founder, is a key advisor to the company. Beti , an advanced, cloud-based platform designed to allow construction companies to efficiently supervise and coordinate workflows and worker safety on site

, an advanced, cloud-based platform designed to allow construction companies to efficiently supervise and coordinate workflows and worker safety on site Ritual , providing digital tools to guide users through their personalized relationship journeys with on-demand therapists.

97212 Ventures is backed by a collection of successful investors, founders and operators including Modi Rosen , Co-founder / Managing Partner, Magma Ventures and first investor in Waze, Appsflyer, Guesty amongst other Israeli unicorns; Owen Davis , Managing Partner, Contour Ventures and first investor in successful NYC startups Datadog and SeatGeek; Paul Martino , Managing Partner, Bullpen Capital, and first investor in FanDuel, and Ran Reske , Founder and CEO, Resident which recently sold for $1B, among others.

About

Based in New-York, 97212 Ventures is a seed fund exclusively focused on investing in top early-stage Israeli startups committed to building category defining companies in NYC. Backed by an established LP base of experienced investors and successful founders, the fund is fast becoming the "go-to VC" for Israeli founders looking to expand their companies to NYC and cut time to the US market.

