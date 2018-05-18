98° Announce 2018 Tour Dates
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 98° will embark on a 36-date tour this Christmas. Fans responded with overwhelming positive messages to the last year's hit-filled, high-energy and fun-filled holiday show, so this year, more dates and new cities have been added. 98°'s last Christmas tour played to packed houses across the country. This year's 98° at Christmas 2018 kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 1 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and ends Friday, Dec. 21 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
A full list of tour dates and on-sale details can be found at www.98degrees.com.
AMEX & Fan Club Pre-Sale: Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME
Ticketmaster Pre-Sale: Monday, May 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME
Local City Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME
Public On-Sale: Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME
Additionally, 98° VIP Packages are also available through their website.
98° has not slowed down since Christmas. In between the band's busy individual schedules, they've headed back into the studio with new music coming later this year. The band will appear on the 67th Miss USA Pageant on FOX on Monday, May 21. But performing to their fans is what 98° loves most, so they've added a few pre-Christmas dates including Aug. 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma at the WinStar World Casino and Resort (sold out) with their friends, The Backstreet Boys, and will be part of Disney World's International Food and Wine Festival/ Eat to the Beat concert series.
Last year's Christmas tour was in support of their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, Let It Snow. The album received glowing reviews from both fans and critics alike. The album featured the group's signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies and was a natural follow up to their 1999 multi-platinum selling This Christmas. In addition to their tour, they also performed on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney's Magic Holiday Celebration, Good Morning America, Today Show, Kelly & Ryan and more.
In five short years — from 1997 to 2002 — 98° sold a staggering 10 million records, scored a chart-topping single, "Thank God I Found You," with Mariah Carey and Joe, and collaborated with their collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on "True to Your Heart," for the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan. Their four-million-selling album, 98° and Rising (1998, Motown), spawned the top 5 favorites "Because of You," "I Do," and "The Hardest Thing," while 2000's Revelation (Universal Records), which sold two million copies, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," "My Everything" and "The Way You Want Me To."
11/01/2018 - Thursday - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
11/02/2018 - Friday - Whitecap, SK - Dakota Dunes Casino
11/03/2018 - Saturday - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort and Casino
11/06/2018 - Tuesday - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/07/2018 - Wednesday - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre
11/09/2018 - Friday - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek
11/10/2018 - Saturday - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy
11/11/2018 - Sunday - San Luis Obispo, CA - Freemont Theater
11/12/2018 - Monday - Riverside, CA - FOX PAC
11/14/2018 - Wednesday - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
11/15/2018 - Thursday - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center
11/16/2018 - Friday - Santa Clarita, CA - Santa Clarita PAC
11/17/2018 - Saturday - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch
11/18/2018 - Sunday - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theater
11/19/2018 - Monday - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
11/23/2018 - Friday - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Casino
11/24/2018 - Saturday - Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center
11/25/2018 - Sunday - Indianapolis, IN - Murat
11/28/2018 - Wednesday - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre
11/29/2018 - Thursday - Omaha, NE - Orpheum
11/30/2018 - Friday - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino
12/01/2018 - Saturday - Dallas, TX - HOB
12/02/2018 - Sunday - Houston, TX - HOB
12/05/2018 - Wednesday - Detroit, MI - Motor City Casino
12/06/2018 - Thursday - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore
12/07/2018 - Friday - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC
12/08/2018 - Saturday - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater
12/09/2018 - Sunday - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
12/12/2018 - Wednesday - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
12/13/2018 - Thursday - Verona, NY - Turning Stone
12/14/2018 - Friday - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino
12/15/2018 - Saturday - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata
12/16/2018 - Sunday - Westbury, NY - Westbury Music Fair
12/17/2018 - Monday - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
12/20/2018 - Thursday - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
12/21/2018 - Friday - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities PAC
