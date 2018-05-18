98° Announce 2018 Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 98° will embark on a 36-date tour this Christmas. Fans responded with overwhelming positive messages to the last year's hit-filled, high-energy and fun-filled holiday show, so this year, more dates and new cities have been added. 98°'s last Christmas tour played to packed houses across the country. This year's 98° at Christmas 2018 kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 1 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and ends Friday, Dec. 21 in Appleton, Wisconsin.

A full list of tour dates and on-sale details can be found at www.98degrees.com.

AMEX & Fan Club Pre-Sale: Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME

Ticketmaster Pre-Sale: Monday, May 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME

Local City Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME

Public On-Sale: Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. LOCAL TIME

Additionally, 98° VIP Packages are also available through their website.

98° has not slowed down since Christmas. In between the band's busy individual schedules, they've headed back into the studio with new music coming later this year. The band will appear on the 67th Miss USA Pageant on FOX on Monday, May 21. But performing to their fans is what 98° loves most, so they've added a few pre-Christmas dates including Aug. 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma at the WinStar World Casino and Resort (sold out) with their friends, The Backstreet Boys, and will be part of Disney World's International Food and Wine Festival/ Eat to the Beat concert series.

Last year's Christmas tour was in support of their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, Let It Snow. The album received glowing reviews from both fans and critics alike. The album featured the group's signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies and was a natural follow up to their 1999 multi-platinum selling This Christmas. In addition to their tour, they also performed on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney's Magic Holiday Celebration, Good Morning America, Today Show, Kelly & Ryan and more.

In five short years — from 1997 to 2002 — 98° sold a staggering 10 million records, scored a chart-topping single, "Thank God I Found You," with Mariah Carey and Joe, and collaborated with their collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on "True to Your Heart," for the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan. Their four-million-selling album, 98° and Rising (1998, Motown), spawned the top 5 favorites "Because of You," "I Do," and "The Hardest Thing," while 2000's Revelation (Universal Records), which sold two million copies, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)," "My Everything" and "The Way You Want Me To."

11/01/2018 - Thursday - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

11/02/2018 - Friday - Whitecap, SK - Dakota Dunes Casino

11/03/2018 - Saturday - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort and Casino

11/06/2018 - Tuesday - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/07/2018 - Wednesday - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theatre

11/09/2018 - Friday - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek

11/10/2018 - Saturday - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy

11/11/2018 - Sunday - San Luis Obispo, CA - Freemont Theater

11/12/2018 - Monday - Riverside, CA - FOX PAC

11/14/2018 - Wednesday - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

11/15/2018 - Thursday - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center

11/16/2018 - Friday - Santa Clarita, CA - Santa Clarita PAC

11/17/2018 - Saturday - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch

11/18/2018 - Sunday - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theater

11/19/2018 - Monday - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

11/23/2018 - Friday - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Casino

11/24/2018 - Saturday - Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center

11/25/2018 - Sunday - Indianapolis, IN - Murat

11/28/2018 - Wednesday - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

11/29/2018 - Thursday - Omaha, NE - Orpheum

11/30/2018 - Friday - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

12/01/2018 - Saturday - Dallas, TX - HOB

12/02/2018 - Sunday - Houston, TX - HOB

12/05/2018 - Wednesday - Detroit, MI - Motor City Casino

12/06/2018 - Thursday - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore

12/07/2018 - Friday - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

12/08/2018 - Saturday - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater

12/09/2018 - Sunday - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

12/12/2018 - Wednesday - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

12/13/2018 - Thursday - Verona, NY - Turning Stone

12/14/2018 - Friday - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino

12/15/2018 - Saturday - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata

12/16/2018 - Sunday - Westbury, NY - Westbury Music Fair

12/17/2018 - Monday - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

12/20/2018 - Thursday - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

12/21/2018 - Friday - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities PAC

FOLLOW 98°

Website| iTunes| Spotify| Facebook| Twitter| Instagram

Media Contact:

Sujata Murthy

Email: Sujata.murthy@umusic.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejZBBrMLtRo

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/98-announce-2018-tour-dates-300651080.html

SOURCE 98°