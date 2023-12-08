98 Degrees Releases Holiday Classic "The First Noel" in Both English and Spanish Versions

News provided by

SONGZbank

08 Dec, 2023, 08:36 ET

Iconic boy band partners with MAXSIP and SONGZbank To Provide Music Content for the Hispanic Community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 98 Degrees, the legendary boy band whose single "The First Noel" is currently in the Top 20 on the Holiday Charts and TOP 30 on the Mainstream AC Radio Chart, will be releasing the reimagined holiday classic on Friday, December 8th to DSP's (digital service providers) in both English and Spanish versions. The holiday classic was reimagined by Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre with additional arrangements and mixing by Jeff Timmons and Aaron EllsworthThe First Noel (English Version) and The First Noel Spanish Version of the Jeff Timmons and Aaron Ellsworth-produced track will be available to stream on all your favorite streaming services, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

98 Degrees (Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons)
98 Degrees Logo
The band has teamed up with SONGZBank and the leading telecommunications provider, MAXSIP, to offer exclusive access to their subscribers who have tablets and access to government financial assistance through MAXSIP's free internet program. MAXSIP has over 1.2 million active subscribers, mainly in the Hispanic community. They will be offering the Spanish version of "The First Noel" exclusively to their subscribers from December 8 to December 21. The song will be globally released to DSPs on Friday, December 22nd, with Lakeside Entertainment heading up the radio campaign.

98 Degrees (Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey) share, "We are thrilled to present to the fans our latest version of the timeless Christmas Classic "The First Noel." They have been asking for new holiday music and we hope they're as happy as us with this one. Happy Holidays!"

The group, now managed by Johnny Wright of Wright Entertainment Group, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a successful sold-out tour this past fall. They partnered with a new music company, SONGZbank, to re-record and release their greatest hits in April 2024.

About 98 Degrees

98 Degrees is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum, multi-award winning, and nominated vocal group comprised of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre. The group has sold over 15 million albums worldwide with 4 Top 5 Billboard charting radio singles, including mega-hits such as "The Hardest Thing," "I Do, Cherish You," "Because of You," and the number one hit single featuring Mariah Carey called, "Thank God I Found You." 98 Degrees' albums have reached gold or platinum status in more than 60 countries worldwide. Their first Christmas album, "98 Degrees This Christmas," has sold over two million copies and is widely recognized as one of the most successful holiday albums ever.

For more information, please visit www.98degrees.com. Follow 98 Degrees on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

About MAXSIP

Maxsip Telecom is one of the fastest-growing independent Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) providers in the United States. Since the launch of the federal government's ACP initiative, Maxsip has helped more than 1.25 million people access the internet, at no cost to the customer, through its mobile phones and tablets, from across all 50 U.S. States as well as Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information or to register for Maxsip Telecom's free internet and devices, visit https://maxsipconnects.com/.

About SONGZbank

SONGZbank is a proudly independent and disruptive global music rights management company. Its mission is to partner with emerging, established, legacy, and iconic artists and performers to generate a sustainable recurring passive income stream from catalog, re-recorded, and new releases. SONGZbank's global network provides a desirable alternative to the standard distribution and record label options through a unique co-ownership model that maintains artist independence while delivering all resources required to release, manage, promote, and monetize the music. SONGZbank works to change the music business for good, creating ownership and asset value across all genres and all forms of music. For more information, please visit www.songzbank.com

Media Contacts:
98 Degrees
Stacey Manasco | manasco media
[email protected] | 917.251.0909

Maxsip
Joshua Steinreich | Steinreich Communications Group, Inc.
[email protected]| 212 491 1600

SONGZbank
[email protected]

SOURCE SONGZbank

