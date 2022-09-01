98point6 Announces New Strategic Direction To License Primary Care Platform

Technology accelerates adoption of on-demand care and improves access within health care systems

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On-demand virtual primary care company, 98point6 , today announced it will offer their virtual care platform to power Health Systems' digital engagement efforts with providers and patients. MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health . To support the rapid growth of this new vertical, 98point6 has quickly raised over $20 million from investors to help scale the new offering.

"Indigo Health's strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a reality for everyone," said Jay Burrell, President at 98point6. "Labor shortages, lagging technologies, and a dynamic market have placed tremendous pressure on health systems to innovate across their customer journey, technology infrastructure, and operating models."

Indigo Health is a division of MultiCare Health System, the largest health system in the state of Washington. Its roots date back to Tacoma's first hospital in 1882, and is now made up of 11 hospitals, comprehensive specialty care, and the state's leading urgent care platform, Indigo Health. Indigo Health combines world-class, trusted care with a modern, customer-driven experience. Since their start in 2015, Indigo Health has grown to 35 urgent care clinics across Washington, on-demand virtual care, and just this year, primary care services while racking up over 200,000 5-star reviews.

"We started with a simple idea: to make a visit to the doctor as convenient and satisfying as going to your favorite coffee shop," said Ryan Fix, President Retail Health at MultiCare. "Our strategic partnership with 98point6 will help us scale our digital capabilities to meet community demand and bring a new level of meaningful engagement to our customers. The health care landscape is changing quickly, with big players in the technology and healthcare sectors making significant investments in this direction. We know customers are eager to see the healthcare industry evolve and enhance digital capabilities for better care."

Existing investors in the financing include the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, and Activant Capital, a growth equity firm focused on the next generation of commerce companies.

"Healthcare is in a period of radical transformation—the previous growth and cost reduction strategies of healthcare organizations, particularly health systems, will no longer serve them," Burrell said. "Our team has learned a tremendous amount in the past seven years as a standalone virtual clinic. I'm tremendously excited about this next stage of our business, as health systems leverage the 98point6 platform to deliver value to their patients and their organizations in new ways."

About 98point6

98point6 is redefining digital health. Since 2015, we have been committed to building a path to integrated, optimized care that inspires patient participation and is rewarding for providers. By applying powerful technology to key areas within the point-of-care, we're eliminating traditional barriers to access, automating critical aspects of diagnosis and treatment, improving rates of clinical adherence to treatment guidelines, and allowing physicians to focus on the most meaningful part of the visit — patient connection. For employers, health plans and health systems, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health, enabling earlier medical intervention, improving productivity, reducing overall cost of care, and improving patient outcomes. To learn more about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com .

