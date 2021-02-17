98point6 Behavioral Health and Primary Care Now Offered in One Virtual Care Solution

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6 , the on-demand digital primary care service that delivers personalized diagnosis, treatment and consultation to patients across the country, today announced the launch of its new integrated behavioral health offering. This service provides employers, health plans and health systems access to a single-stop virtual care solution that ensures their members and employees are fully supported on the path to mental health. By treating behavioral health in connection with the primary care relationship, patients can achieve better outcomes and an overall improved quality of life.

A July 2020 KFF Tracking Poll found that 53% of U.S. adults have struggled with mental health during COVID-19. Behavioral health care through 98point6 is provided through a collaborative, multidisciplinary team of board-certified physicians, behavioral health coaches and licensed therapists. With primary care at the center, the 98point6 approach to behavioral health inspires the unengaged to seek care sooner and removes the need for multiple point solutions. As a result, members are provided with—and guided to—the appropriate level of care, including medication management, at their convenience.

"Taking the first step toward mental well-being can be the hardest, but delaying care can lead to negative health outcomes and higher costs down the road," said Sara Smucker Barnwell, PhD, licensed clinical psychologist and Clinical Director, Behavioral Health at 98point6. "By integrating behavioral health with 24/7 access to primary care physicians, we're removing the barriers to receiving mental health treatment, enabling earlier intervention that guides patients to the right level of treatment by the right provider."

98point6 began rolling out its primary care with behavioral health solution to existing customers this month.

By providing a private and accessible entry point, 98point6 is setting out to reduce stigma and normalize behavioral health mindsets, which in turn encourages individuals to seek help sooner. Through on-demand access to the trusted primary care relationship, 98point6 physicians are well-positioned to identify mental health issues further upstream, before they become more burdensome and costly to patients and providers.

98point6 primary care with behavioral health includes:

About 98point6

Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health.

