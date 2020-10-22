98point6 Now Serves Businesses of All Sizes with Launch of Client Portal

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6, an on-demand digital primary care service today announced the launch of its new Client Portal, enabling businesses of all sizes to provide their employees immediate, 24/7 access to board-certified physicians who can diagnose and treat, answer health-related questions and order any necessary prescriptions or labs. With the Client Portal, companies with fewer than 5,000 members can offer 98point6 to employees in as little as one day's time. In the era of COVID-19—and with the onset of an unprecedented cold and flu season—swift action to accommodate customers and patients is more crucial and appreciated than ever.

Since the end of 2019, 98point6 has grown 274 percent, and now serves three million members as the demand for virtual care has grown amongst organizations. Recognizing this widespread need not only for patients, but for all sizes of businesses looking to best serve their employees, 98point6 designed the newly launched Client Portal.

"Employers are experiencing, on average, 8x higher utilization of the 98point6 service than with their previous, traditional telemedicine solutions. We have realized exceptional growth over the past year as commercial partners increasingly see the value of adding digital care that patients use and love to their benefits," said Jay Burrell, chief commercial officer of 98point6. "Our new Client Portal will allow us to efficiently onboard every size of business, helping us fulfill our mission of making high-quality primary care more accessible and affordable to everyone."

The Client Portal includes all the information and resources employers need to get up and running with 98point6 quickly and with minimal effort, including easy-to-use tools such as launch emails, introductory fliers and an engagement toolkit. Companies will also have access to utilization reports, providing key insights on employees and dependents who have onboarded as well as engaged with the 98point6 service.

"Our lives were turned upside down at the beginning of the year, and just as our workforce transitioned to an all-virtual environment, it was instantly clear that primary care access—a most critical offering in this uncertain time—would have to be digitally available as well," said Dacon Hayes, human resources manager of Plymouth, Inc. "The user-friendly Client Portal helped us quickly implement 98point6 for our employees, giving them convenient access to board-certified physicians round-the-clock from the comfort of their homes."

Businesses that onboard through the 98point6 Client Portal will experience a streamlined sign-up and login process that enables immediate access to contract, payment and eligibility uploads, all in one customer-friendly tool. After signing an electronic agreement and uploading necessary information, businesses will be set to launch the benefit in just 24 hours.

To learn more about 98point6 and the Client Portal, contact us at [email protected] or visit the 98point6 Client Portal Sign Up page.

About 98point6

Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com.

