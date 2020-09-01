98th Annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Now Welcoming Submissions

"Artists and writers have always held important roles in our society, especially during times of crisis and change. This is a year like none we've known—with a global pandemic that has relegated many schools to distance learning and powerful protests for racial justice often led by a rising generation of young leaders. It feels more important than ever to showcase and encourage creative young people who dare to make art that challenges the status quo, gives us a means of escape, and reaffirms our purpose in this world," said Christopher Wisniewski, Executive Director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. "The Alliance believes in the enduring value of championing the artistic self-expression of teens—the society-shifting creators who will help spark and reflect the greatest issues and movements of their, and our, time."

Students ages 13 and up residing in the United States, U.S. territories and military bases, or Canada, are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards' 28 art and writing categories, including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, fashion design, and a new category, Expanded Projects, which includes interdisciplinary and experimental visual art. All works are blindly adjudicated based on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal vision or voice, first on a regional level by more than 100 local affiliates of the Alliance, and then nationally by an impressive panel of industry experts. Annually, the Alliance partners with individuals, foundations, and corporations to offer scholarship opportunities for students in certain categories or addressing particular themes.

The 2021 Direct Scholarships include:

Best-in-Grade Award: Underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this award provides 24 students (two artists and two writers per grades 7–12) with $500 scholarships, and their educators with $250 awards.

Deadlines for submissions vary by region. In response to challenges in classrooms around the country during the coronavirus pandemic, the Alliance and its affiliate partners have adapted the submissions process, awards adjudication, and programming for these changing circumstances. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards National Medalists will be announced in March 2021, and throughout the spring the Alliance will host a series of virtual and in-person celebrations for students, families, and educators, culminating with the summer launch of the Art.Write.Now.Tour, a traveling public exhibition featuring select 2021 National Medalists' works. Writing recipients may have their work published in The Best Teen Writing of 2021, an anthology showcasing stories, essays, and poetry of teen authors; and art recipients in The Best Teen Art of 2021, highlighting paintings, photographs, drawings, and other works by teen artists.

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, and are made possible through the generosity of Scholastic Inc., The Maurice R. Robinson Fund, New York Life Foundation, Command Companies, The New York Times, The Herb Block Foundation, Blick Art Materials & Utrecht Art Supplies, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Ray Bradbury Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and numerous other individual, foundation, and corporate funders; and, for the National Student Poets Program, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Wunderkinder Foundation, Poetry Foundation, and Academy of American Poets.

