99,000 Investors and $5.8B in Commercial Properties Now on CrowdStreet, Which Is Emerging as Powerhouse in Online Real Estate Investing

With more than 99,000 investors now on its platform, CrowdStreet is one of the largest platforms for online real estate investing. CrowdStreet operates a marketplace for direct equity investment in institutional-quality commercial real estate (CRE), and provides project sponsors with investment management software to automate and enhance investor relations and manage portfolios, including offerings, online.

Key Metrics as of March 31, 2018

99,000+ investors on CrowdStreet platform (up 135% over 12 months ended March 31 )

) $5.8B managed on CrowdStreet platform (up 88% last 12 months)

managed on CrowdStreet platform (up 88% last 12 months) 1,850+ sponsor investments managed on CrowdStreet platform (up 135% last 12 months)

195+ sponsors on CrowdStreet platform (up 96% last 12 months)

Other recent milestones:

250MM+ capital raised in CrowdStreet marketplace (since inception)

200 th offering in CrowdStreet marketplace

offering in CrowdStreet marketplace New sponsors including Hines (investment software) and KBS (investment software and marketplace offering) became customers of CrowdStreet

(investment software) and KBS (investment software and marketplace offering) became customers of CrowdStreet First high-rise office building offering in a CBD

Largest single capital raise for one offering ($12MM)

"2017 was a transformative year for CrowdStreet," said Tore Steen, CrowdStreet CEO. "In the past year we've seen a major velocity in our business. We are gaining momentum and bringing larger offerings from more super-regional and national players to market. Sponsors increasingly recognize that moving their fundraising online streamlines operations and brings them more investors, and high-net-worth investors increasingly recognize that they can build wealth by investing in real estate online through CrowdStreet."

"With premium products for sponsors and investors, CrowdStreet is well on its way to becoming the industry standard fundraising and investment management platform for sponsors, and the go-to marketplace for institutional quality investment opportunities for high-net-worth investors intent on building wealth by investing in real estate."

New Branding Unveiled Today

Today CrowdStreet unveiled a new logo, website design and tagline that better reflect the company's values and differentiation. The new marketing tagline is "Build Wealth," which speaks to why investors and sponsors alike invest in real estate and use the CrowdStreet platform and services.

Also today, the company branded its offerings for sponsors, including investment software and marketplace solutions, under a new sub-brand, CrowdStreet Connect, which provides sponsors with the ability to strengthen relationships with existing investors as well as connect with new investors through CrowdStreet.

Product Enhancements for Sponsors and Investors

CrowdStreet is committed to continuing to improve the customer experience through ongoing product enhancements. In the past five months CrowdStreet has implemented several product updates to support the brand launch to ensure sponsors and marketplace investors have a premium experience:

Sponsors have new tools to manage the flow of capital through the lifecycle of a real estate investment.

have new tools to manage the flow of capital through the lifecycle of a real estate investment. Sponsors can manage access of sensitive information for high-net-worth investors throughout their organization in a secure environment.

can manage access of sensitive information for high-net-worth investors throughout their organization in a secure environment. Marketplace investors can visualize their CRE portfolios dynamically with easy-to-follow graphs and charts.

can visualize their CRE portfolios dynamically with easy-to-follow graphs and charts. Marketplace investors can download and share portfolio information with their tax and investment advisors.

can download and share portfolio information with their tax and investment advisors. Marketplace investors can identify investment opportunities in the marketplace using newly advanced filtering to more easily find the investment opportunities that meet their portfolio needs.

Additional product enhancements are planned for 2018 to continue to support CrowdStreet's premium brand and position in the market.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet is the premium provider of online commercial real estate investment marketplace, technology and professional services. Investors can directly access institutional-quality commercial real estate offerings with CrowdStreet's online investing platform. For CRE developers and operators, CrowdStreet Connect provides a platform to manage investors and investments, and to raise capital to grow their business. CrowdStreet maximizes opportunities for investors by diversifying outside of the traditional avenues of the stock market, better distributing risk and fundamentally transforming real estate investing through technology. Together, we are creating a community where individual investors and CRE firms are working together to maximize wealth through commercial real estate. The CrowdStreet senior leadership team has 120+ years of combined experience in real estate, technology, online marketing and private equity. For more information, please visit CrowdStreet.com.

Media contacts for more information:

Cary Brazeman and Victoria Ozols

(310) 205-3590

cary@thecorporatestoryteller.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/99-000-investors-and-5-8b-in-commercial-properties-now-on-crowdstreet-which-is-emerging-as-powerhouse-in-online-real-estate-investing-300630943.html

SOURCE CrowdStreet

Related Links

http://www.crowdstreet.com

