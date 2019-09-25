99¢ Any Size Brewed Coffee on National Coffee Day at Coffee Beanery

FLUSHING, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get any size fresh brewed coffee, roasted right here in Mid-Michigan, for just 99¢ at Coffee Beanery Flint and Brighton on Sunday, September 29th in honor of National Coffee Day.

These two locally owned Coffee Beanery locations will offer fresh brewed coffee in flavors such as Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Pecan Pie and Beanery Blend all day for just 99¢. Additionally, stores will be offering $2 off a pound of coffee.

The Flint location, located at 4580 Miller Rd is open until 6 PM on Sunday and the Brighton location on 4433 Old US 23 is open until 4PM.

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40+ years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has over 75 locations throughout the world, and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach and commitment to quality. Visit www.coffeebeanery.com for more information.

SOURCE Coffee Beanery

Related Links

http://www.coffeebeanery.com

