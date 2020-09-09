99 Cents Only Stores Commences its Truckloads of Deals Sweepstakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores today commenced its "Truckloads of Deals" sweepstakes that will award nine truckloads of products valued at approximately $3500 each from the 99 Cents Only Stores to select customers in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. The contest runs until September 30 and winners will be randomly drawn on or about October 20.

"We understand the stress and uncertainty our communities feel during these challenging times," said Bruce Levine, Chief Merchandising Officer. "As we celebrate 9/9 day, a very special day on our calendar, we wanted to do something extra special for our customers."

Customers can visit 99only.com/99truck to enter the sweepstakes. Participants must be 18 or older and a resident of California, Nevada, Texas or Arizona to partake. One entry per person and per household. Official contest terms and rules can be found at 99only.com/99truckcontestterms.

The Truckloads of Deals Sweepstakes coincides with the company's annual 9/9 Day celebrations, which commemorate the extensive selection of quality products and low prices available every day at the 99 Cents Only Stores. Customers who shop in store on 9/9 Day will receive a free item coupon, redeemable starting September 14. All stores follow the advice of public health experts and comply with all official guidance.

Visit 99only.com/99truck for more information. Find a store near you at https://99only.com/stores/near-me.

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 385 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

