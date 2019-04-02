99 Cents Only Stores is looking for one Arlington teacher to award a 99 second Easter shopping spree!

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores wants to make one teacher's wish come true this Easter season with a shopping spree! One teacher will be selected to win a 99-second shopping spree at the new Arlington store located at 908 E Pioneer Pkwy.

To qualify, you must be employed as a teacher at an Arlington area school and an active school-issued e-mail address is required.

For your chance to win, fill out the contest entry form and tell 99 Cents Only Stores why you deserve to win at https://99only.com/easter-shopping-spree-giveaway-arlington-teacher before 11:59pm CDT this Sunday, April 7th.

99 Cents Only Stores has everything teachers fill up their classrooms on a budget. From classroom supplies and decorations to teacher necessities like planners and blotters, the 99 has it all. To find a store near you, visit http://dothe99.com.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

Media Contact: Vianai Austin, 323-202-3230 or vianai.austin@99only.com

SOURCE 99 Cents Only Stores

Related Links

http://www.99only.com

