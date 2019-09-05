99 Cents Only Stores launches "9 Days of Extremely Extreme Deals" starting on September 9th, 9/9 Day

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, September 9th, 99 Cents Only Stores will begin '9 Days of Extremely Extreme Deals' at all store locations, kicking off their annual day of celebration, 9/9 Day.

The extreme deals will be different each day, and only available while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to come in early, each of the 9 days, where they'll find expected and unexpected extreme deals, including:

https://youtu.be/KzPbST4PncY

Monday 9/9 – 3 Pounds of bananas for 99¢

Tuesday 9/10 – Assorted name brand skin and hair care such as Nivea, Caress, L'Oreal and Dove for 99¢ each

Wednesday 9/11 – 18-Count eggs for 99¢ each

Thursday 9/12 – 24-pack Niagara water for $1.99 each

each Friday 9/13 - Full-size Tide detergent for $2.99 each

each Saturday 9/14 – 3 Pairs of flip flops for 99¢

Sunday 9/15 - Extra-large assorted premium pet beds for $2.99 each

each Monday 9/16 - Jumbo Pikmi Pops Surprise toys for 99¢ each

Tuesday 9/17 - Bathrobes & plush throw blankets for 99¢ each

Everyone will also get a chance to win one of 99 flat screen LED TVs by filling out an entry form at dothe99.com/99day .

These deals come from the 99's wide assortment of name brand groceries and cleaning supplies, fresh produce, home goods, pet food, snacks, drinks, cosmetics and more.

"9 Days of Extremely Extreme Deals" starts on September 9th, 9/9 Day across all stores. The 99 Cents Only Stores encourages customers to show up early each day to take advantage of the limited availability and extreme value offers.

For more information, visit Dothe99.com/99DAY .

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 386 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand grocery, fresh produce, and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. 99 Cents Only Stores was named in Fortune's 2018 "Change the World" list at #35 for the Company's unique approach to providing affordable produce to underserved communities.

Media Contact: Vianai Austin, (323) 202-3230 or marketing@99only.com

SOURCE 99 Cents Only Stores

Related Links

http://www.99only.com

