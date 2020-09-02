99 Cents Only Stores Launches "We Got Your Back" Initiative to Support Students in Need

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores today kicked off its "We Got Your Back" initiative in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas to support students and their families seeking to maintain a healthy, affordable diet this school year.

99 Cents Only Stores, with support from partners, will supply 300,000 full-size backpacks for 99 cents each containing weekly coupons for students to purchase goods at their local 99 Cents Only Store and a meal plan to help guide healthy food choices. The coupons will provide for the redemption of any one free 99 cents item weekly, valid with a purchase of $15 or more, until January 3, 2021. The total potential redeemable coupon value is approximately $4.5 million. The nutritionist-approved meal plan outlines nutritious and affordable options for breakfast, lunch and snacks.

"The spread of COVID-19 and school closures have brought unprecedented challenges, and families are struggling to provide their children with healthy foods and other essential items," said Barry Feld, CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores. "We are committed to supporting their ability to stay healthy, especially during these trying times. Whether you're heading back to class or continuing to learn from home, the 99 has your back."

Families can visit 99only.com/wegotyourback to register online for the initiative, while supplies last. Registered participants will receive a postcard, redeemable for one backpack for 99 cents per child when presented with student identification.

99 Cents Only Stores offers affordable back-to-school supplies for all grades as well as important cleaning, pantry and household items. All stores follow the advice of public health experts and comply with all official guidance.

About the 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 385 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

SOURCE 99 Cents Only Stores