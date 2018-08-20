99 Cents Only Stores Named to Prestigious FORTUNE 'Change the World' List

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, August 20, FORTUNE magazine revealed its annual "Change the World" list, ranking 99 Cents Only Stores number 35. The prestigious list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. The extreme value retailer has long provided communities with affordable options, and is committed to providing healthy options, including fresh produce, to underserved areas.

The company purchases "imperfect but still delicious" produce from farmers who supply high-priced grocery stores – enabling them to reduce food waste and provide customers with a high-quality product at a lower price. As FORTUNE notes, "It's a winning strategy for reducing food waste, meeting the needs of underserved customers, and doing business." With more than 350 stores spanning four states, 99 Cents Only Stores ensures that over 23 million people have access to healthy options.

Jack Sinclair, CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores, said, "When you get customers coming up to employees telling them how glad they are that the store is here so that now they can afford to feed their families, it's not only personally gratifying, but good for business."

99 Cents Only Stores is the only discount retailer featured on this year's list, and FORTUNE recognizes the commitment it has to bettering the communities it serves.

To view the full FORTUNE's Change the World list, visit fortune.com/change-the-world/

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 388 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

