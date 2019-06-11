99 Cents Only Stores Selects Vixxo to Provide Facilities Management Services

Vixxo will be responsible for managing over 30 trades including HVAC, lighting and electrical as part of a comprehensive facilities management solution at each of 99's retail stores. While delivering preventive maintenance and repair services, Vixxo's deep industry expertise and rich data analytics will guide strategic decisions on store assets and support 99's key business objectives.

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores operates nearly 400 locations in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The retailer encourages customers to "Do the 99" and enjoy each store's wide range of shopping choices, including groceries, fresh produce, brand name closeouts, beer and wine, home goods, seasonal offerings and many other products.

"Our strategic partnership will streamline 99's facilities management, make it easier for them to grow and allow them to focus even more on delighting every shopper. We look forward to supporting their unique customer experience," said Jim Reavey, Vixxo president and chief executive officer.

Backed by nearly 40 years of facilities management success, Vixxo's trusted associates, innovative solutions and proven results are the choice of clients ranging from midsize to Fortune 500 companies. With specialized expertise in the convenience, grocery, restaurant and retail industries, Vixxo successfully manages more than 2.2 million pieces of equipment.

"We offer our customers savings, excitement and variety on every aisle," said Cory David, senior director, Store Operations, 99 Cents Only Stores. "Vixxo's facilities expertise will help us focus on our customers and continue to deliver a consistent and enjoyable shopping experience."

About Vixxo

Vixxo is a facilities management leader focused on providing a seamless, intuitive experience for a vast portfolio of brands, across the United States and Canada. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 80,000 client locations in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries.

