99 Cents Only Stores shares how to prepare for the hurricane season with less than $25 using their affordable emergency kit checklist

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores shares a hurricane preparedness emergency kit checklist that can help you and your family be prepared for unexpected weather conditions.

99 Cents Only Stores has everything you need to prepare, including staple items such as bottled water, canned goods, and flashlights. You can also find little items that come in handy in an emergency situation such as extra batteries, first aid kits, and toilet paper. Preparing for hurricane season can be costly, especially when you need kits for the entire family. The 99 can help you prepare a kit for less than $25!

99 Cents Only Stores have a wide variety of affordable items that are necessary to have when preparing for dangerous weather conditions. All of these basic necessities and helpful goodies can be found at your local 99. The 99 Cents Only Store has everything your family needs to start preparing for hurricane season today!

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

