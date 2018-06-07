99 Cents Only Stores® to Celebrate its Re-Grand Opening of its Houston, TX Store on Thursday the 21st of June by Selling 32-inch Flat Screen LED TVs for Only 99 Cents Each to the First 9 Customers in Line!

99 Cents Only Stores is excited to reintroduce the store to the residents of Houston and wants to spread the excitement by offering amazing deals! The store has been closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and is now ready for excited deal seekers. To celebrate the reopening of the store, the next 99 customers in line on the 21st may purchase a George Foreman Grill for only 99 cents! The following 99 customers can purchase a steam iron for only 99 cents! The next 99 customers can buy an electronic knife for just 99 cents! Additionally, for the next three days, the newly remodeled Houston store will continue to offer many extraordinary specials including blenders for only 99 cents to the first 99 in line on Friday, June 22nd!

The new and improved Houston store is located at 10220 Almeda Genoa Rd and features a perishable food department, including fresh produce, dairy and frozen foods.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 388 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

