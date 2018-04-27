99 Cents Only Stores will Honor the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

- Ice Packs

- Candles

- Batteries

- Can Openers

- Flashlights

- Phone Chargers

- Solar Lights

- Bungee Cords

- Cable Ties

- Tarps

April is Disaster Preparedness Month and 99 Cents Only Stores is here to help you prepare for emergencies affordably. From first aid supplies to handy tools and accessories, 99 Cents Only Stores has you covered.

Item selection may vary by location and are available while supplies last. To find a 99 Cents Only Store near you, go to dothe99.com.

For more information about the Sales Tax Holiday, contact the Texas Comptroller at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 388 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

