99% of Employers Say Recognition is Critical, but Nearly Half Admit They're Falling Short This Season

This Thanksgiving, Employers Say Thanks — But Are They Saying It Often Enough?

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratitude is at the heart of Thanksgiving, and in the workplace, recognition is its closest cousin.

Nearly all U.S. hiring managers (99%) believe recognizing employees for their work is important, and more than half (53%) say it's "absolutely essential," according to a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey. Yet 45% admit they don't have the resources to manage recognition effectively.

Recognition isn't just seasonal, it's strategic year-round.

Recognition isn't just seasonal, it's strategic year-round.

Nearly 9 in 10 employers (89%) agree it's a competitive advantage, and 93% say it significantly boosts loyalty. Leadership understands the stakes:

85% believe recognition helps reduce turnover

82% are willing to invest in recognition for long-term success

When recognition happens, the benefits ripple through the organization. Employers say employees feel valued (64%), morale rises (60%), productivity improves (57%), engagement grows (52%) and loyalty strengthens (51%).

How Companies Give Thanks

Most employers say recognition is frequent and ongoing (71%), often through private praise (70%), public praise in meetings (65%) and shoutouts in company communications (59%). But for many employees, these gestures are rare.

Among job seekers:

Only 54% say recognition is regular while 46% say it's reserved for big wins

Monthly recognition is uncommon — private praise (27%), shoutouts (24%), public praise (20%)

Most employed job seekers (72%) say they currently feel or previously felt appropriately recognized for their contributions at work

Job seekers echo the importance of gratitude:

74% agree leadership understands recognition reduces turnover

68% say leadership is willing to invest in recognition

Experts recommend varied, personalized approaches, from on-the-spot praise to special projects and non-monetary rewards. A Forbes article notes recognition can lead to a 366% increase in fulfillment and 208% increase in community, creating a culture of gratitude that extends beyond the holiday season.

"Recognition is a simple act with a powerful impact," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "It's the everyday expression of gratitude that builds trust and strengthens teams. When companies make recognition a priority, they create an environment where employees feel valued, morale improves and productivity rises. In a season focused on giving thanks, it's a reminder that appreciation should be part of every day, not just once a year."

