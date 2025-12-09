99 RANCH MARKET UNVEILS EAT UP FOOD HALL, NYC'S LARGEST PAN-ASIAN FOOD DESTINATION

20+ Pan-Asian cuisines, one destination: a vibrant collection of authentic flavors representing diverse regions, traditions, and cooking styles

12,000-square-foot food hall offers a modern, welcoming space for families, friends, and food lovers to gather, savor, and explore

Conveniently located inside 99 Ranch Market's Flushing store, offering a seamless one-stop experience for grocery shopping and culinary discovery

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Ranch Market, the nation's leading Pan-Asian grocery store chain, today announced the official opening of EAT UP, its highly anticipated 12,000-square-foot food hall located inside the brand's New York City store in Flushing, Queens. Bringing together more than 20 food concepts, EAT UP is poised to become New York City's largest and most exciting destination for Asian flavors.

A New Culinary Landmark in New York City

Located in the heart of Flushing, one of the most dynamic food neighborhoods in the U.S., EAT UP is an immersive indoor dining destination for food lovers, families, and anyone eager to explore the breadth of Asian cuisine.

A Wide Spectrum of Pan-Asian Flavors: EAT UP features everything from comfort classics like Taiwanese crispy fried chicken cutlet and Hong Kong milk tea, to bold regional specialties like aromatic Guangxi rice noodles and Central Asian halal barbecue. Representing authentic cooking styles and traditions, the food hall offers a rare opportunity to experience the richness and depth of Pan-Asian culinary culture without leaving New York City.

EAT UP was created as a destination where people can savor, gather, and celebrate food. Bright interiors, modern finishes, and thoughtfully designed seating areas make it an inviting environment for families, friends, and solo diners alike. Conveniently Located in the Heart of Flushing: Situated inside 99 Ranch Market's NYC store and close to major subway and bus lines, EAT UP transforms everyday errands into a full food adventure. Guests can enjoy a one-stop experience: grocery shopping, casual dining, and culinary discovery, all in one location.

"New York is a city of food lovers and adventurous diners, and EAT UP is the perfect gateway to introduce the diversity of Pan-Asian cuisine," said Alice Chen, CEO of Tawa Supermarket. "We created this food hall as a community gathering place, a home for anyone who wants to try something new, revisit a favorite flavor, or simply enjoy great food."

Join the Celebration

To mark the debut, 99 Ranch Market will host an exclusive Media Preview on Wednesday, December 10, from 9:30 - 11:30 AM, giving journalists and creators the first opportunity to explore the space, meet select vendors, and sample signature dishes.

The public grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 13, at 11:00 AM, featuring cultural performances, chef showcases, all-day sampling, and special opening-weekend promotions: spend $50 at the food hall, receive a $10 gift card from 99 Ranch Market.

About Tawa Supermarket, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by Roger Chen, an immigrant from Taiwan, Tawa Supermarket, Inc. is the parent company of 99 Ranch Market and the leading national Pan-Asian grocery store chain. With 65 stores across 11 states, the company has helped shape the popularity and accessibility of Pan-Asian cuisine in the U.S. 99 Ranch Market continues to serve new generations of shoppers with authenticity, innovation, and heart. For more information, visit www.99ranch.com.

