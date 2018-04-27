$990 Billion Health Insurance Market, 2023

The global health insurance market is predicted to witness a compound annual growth rate of 3.52% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1218.93 billion by 2023, increasing from US$990.45 billion in 2017.

Health Insurance is an insurance solution which provides for medical and surgical expenses of a person who has taken this policy. It functions in two ways either it provides reimbursement of the expenditure incurred due to illness or injury or it pays a specific amount directly to care provider.

The increase in medical cost or medical care expenses globally is driving the market for health insurance. Moreover, the rapid growth of chronic diseases among population across the globe such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and arthritis and rise in aging population has further contributed to the expansion of the market.

However, the cost associated with the health insurance may act as a market constraint. Geographically, USA will be driving the market over the forecasted years owing to its peerless healthcare system in the world. Moreover, escalating disposable income and improvement of health standard system is estimated to impact the health insurance market in APAC positively

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Zurich, AXA, Allianz, AIA group Limited and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans

5.2. Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans

5.3. Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) plans

5.4. Others

6. HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY SERVICE PROVIDER

6.1. Public Sector

6.2. Private Sector

6.3. Stand-alone Insurers

7. HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Zurich

United HealthCare Services, Inc.

Aviva

AXA

Allianz

AIA Group Limited

China Life Insurance(Group) Company

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A

Japan Post Holdings Co.,Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bqcsdt/990_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/990-billion-health-insurance-market-2023-300637983.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

