999Pizza Brings Pizza, Tiki Cocktails, and Arcade Fun to Downtown Camarillo

Media Day: January 29, 2026 | Grand Opening: January 31, 2026

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camarillo is getting a bold new entertainment destination. 999Pizza, the city's first innovative, immersive eatertainment restaurant, officially opens this month, combining affordable food & drink, a redemption arcade, and a tiki bar under one roof — with menu items and drinks starting at just $9.99.

Designed to fight rising restaurant costs without sacrificing fun or quality, 999Pizza delivers high-value food and entertainment in a visually immersive, digital environment.

"When times get tough, the tough — and everyone else — come to 999Pizza," said co-owner PizzaMan Dan Collier. "We wanted to create a place where families, friends, and nightlife lovers can all come together for great food, great fun, and unbeatable prices."

999Pizza features:

Fast-casual dining with hand-crafted pizza, sandwiches, and Mexican favorites

with hand-crafted pizza, sandwiches, and Mexican favorites A modern redemption arcade with interactive and crane games for all ages

with interactive and crane games for all ages A vibrant tiki bar, serving affordable tropical cocktails in a Polynesian-themed space with a massive digital wall

Every menu item and tiki cocktail starts at $9.99. One large $9.99 pizza can feed a family of four — or one NFL interior offensive lineman.

MEDIA DAY

January 29, 2026 | 11:00–5:00 PM

Media and influencers are invited to an exclusive preview featuring menu tastings, interviews with ownership, photo and video access, and a full walkthrough of the arcade and tiki experience.

GRAND OPENING

January 31, 2026 | 11:00 AM–5:00 PM

The public is invited to celebrate with:

Free Big A$$ pizza slice for the first 999 guests

for the first Free $9.99 arcade game card for the first 999 guests

for the first Black-light face painting and game specials

999Pizza is located at 1980 Ventura Blvd., Old Town Camarillo, CA. The team hopes the opening will shine a positive spotlight on Ventura County businesses and encourage continued community support.

