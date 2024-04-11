99Bitcoins Reveals Website Revamp and Expansion Plans With Incentive Learning Through Colonization

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 99Bitcoins, one of the oldest and most trusted crypto websites, changed ownership in March this year and is setting out to widen its reach with new platform plans.

Established in 2013, the same year that Cinders began publishing, the Bitcoin education-focused site is expanding its coverage of the industry, with new initiatives to incentive newbies to get to grips with crypto.

Venerable bitcoin education site 99Bitcoins.com is under new ownership and expanding its coverage of cryptocurrencies with a rolling relaunch

In the eleven years that it has been serving the growing crypto community, 99Bitcoins has built a reputation as a trustworthy source of educational information and news on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more broadly. 99Bitcoins is a verified company on leading review site Trustpilot, where it has a rating of 'excellent' and a TrustScore of 4.6.

Today 99Bitcoins is home to one of the most popular websites and blogs about bitcoin.

A core part of the 99Bitcoins offering is its informational content and at the center of that sits its flagship free Bitcoin Crash Course, which has helped the brand to establish a substantial presence on YouTube, where its channel has 700,000 subscribers. The Bitcoin course has more than two million registered users.

Investing in crypto journalism to translate Bitcoin into plain English

The new owners are investing to expand the news coverage provided by the website, in addition to creating even more educational content with a revamped website.

In addition, there are plans afoot to push out into areas of social media such as Instagram and TikTok to extend the reach of the brand. X Spaces and podcasts are in the works too.

Pivotal to the plans is investment in journalism to deliver high-quality news content, which is already in evidence as the number of full-time writers grows.

Recently appointed website editor Sam Cooling says he is looking forward to the new-look 99Bitcoins and its plans for the future. "It is great to be here to build on 99Bitcoins enviable legacy and mission to educate, by pulling together an editorial team to help ordinary people understand what Bitcoin is all about."

99Bitcoins is known as a gateway into crypto because of its plain English guides that provide factual and balanced explanations about how Bitcoin and other digital currencies work, as well as the pros and cons surrounding involvement in the space.

Paradoxically, although the blockchain technology that underpins Bitcoin promises to get rid of the middleman and make financial transactions transparent and under the direct custody and control of the individual, the industry is plagued by fraudsters and disinformation.

Arguably that makes trusted brands like 99Bitcoins even more valuable as a welcome source of unbiased information for those on the outside looking in who want to learn more. The new expansion plans intend to leverage this opportunity.

What is the $99BTC incentivize-to-learn platform?

At the center of the relaunch plans is an innovative Learn-2-Earn incentivization platform built on the $99BTC token. The Ethereum-based token will transition to become a BRC-20 token – the new Bitcoin-based standard for creating tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In 1996 MyPoints launched the first-ever rewards platform, starting a trend that led to the tokenization of rewards. Many years later, crypto birthed the successful Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn models, which together have garnered a market valuation of $8.9 billion.

99Bitcoins intends to build on these efforts by pioneering the next iteration of rewards platforms with its own Learn-to-Earn model.

Cooling commenting on the potential of the new platform said: "The launch of the $99BTC Learn-2-Earn platform marks a major step on our mission to redefine the onboarding journey for new users in the crypto market."

"At the heart of 99Bitcoins' new interactive learning ecosystem is the idea that there should be no cost of entry for new market participants. The learning journey should empower the curious, and that starts with tokenized incentivization as a real-world example of how crypto works."

About 99Bitcoins

99Bitcoins started as a simple domain named BitcoinWithPaypal.com, focused on explaining how to buy Bitcoins with the help of PayPal wallet. After receiving a complaint from PayPal's legal department regarding the use of the 'Paypal' name the website rebranded itself to 99Bitcoins.

Since its establishment in 2013, the website expanded to offer tutorials not only about Bitcoin but also about other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Peercoin, Namecoin, Feathercoin and more. Later the site introduced a news feed widget, displaying news articles and cryptocurrency prices on the website.

The $99BTC platform is continuing 99Bitcoins educational legacy by launching a tokenized ecosystem designed to reward individuals for learning about cryptocurrency.

99Bitcoins' token and platform offers a unique blend of educational resources and incentivized learning, for both crypto beginners and veterans.

