99designs Announces Launch of Designer Matching Capability

OAKLAND, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 99designs, the world's largest online graphic design marketplace, announced today it has launched the ability for customers to search for and be matched directly with the professional designer best suited for their project. The new functionality provides a second method of connecting with freelance design talent in addition to the site's design contests, in which customers fill out a brief and invite designers to compete for their business by submitting concepts.

99designs introduces new designer matching function to connect directly with freelance designers. 99designs now enables customers to find, connect and work directly with the designer that best matches their needs

"99designs – like most of our customers over the years – has evolved with the times, and while we are best known for our popular design contests, an increasing number of our customers are seeking a more direct method of connecting with just the right design talent they need," explained 99designs CEO Patrick Llewellyn. "With more than 90 categories of design offered and a growing number of customers – including corporate marketers and agencies – seeking more than just logos, the ability to offer new ways of working on our platform was critical. With 10 years of experience in vetting design and gathering data, we have been able to develop functionality that quickly and effectively matches people with the perfect designer for their project."

With this new functionality, clients can easily sort through 99designs' global community of freelance designers by style and skill to find designers that are available, affordable and with expertise in a specific design category and/or industry specialization. All designers on the 99designs platform are vetted by an in-house designer quality team and rated by actual customers to ensure high quality work for every project. The site's availability feature and responsiveness score also instantly alerts customers to the designer's status, so they don't have to wonder how long it'll take for their designer to get back to them.

According to Llewellyn, one of 99designs' key differentiators from other platforms is its visual interface built for getting design work done: "From our designer profiles that showcase our designers' talents, to our intuitive visual brief, to interactive feedback tools designed specifically for collaboration on visual projects, the entire site is built to help you get great design work done."

About 99designs

99designs is the world's largest on-demand design marketplace, connecting a global community of freelance designers with businesses of all sizes to complete their design needs. Created by designers for designers, 99designs began with a group of designers who were competing together to create the best designs. In 2008, that friendly competition grew into a unique design marketplace that has now become the world leader in online graphic design. 99designs is changing the lives of designers around the world by providing them with an opportunity to access customers globally, to earn income, and to build their portfolios. 99designs has operations in the USA, Australia and Germany.

For more information, visit https://99designs.com/introducing-find-a-designer.

Media contact:

Aimee Grove

415.706.1906

194697@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/99designs-announces-launch-of-designer-matching-capability-300644309.html

SOURCE 99designs

Related Links

http://99designs.com

