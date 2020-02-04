99designs Reveals Top Four Emerging Startup Industries for 2020

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrology, CBD, veganism and biohacking: these are among the fastest growing industries for entrepreneurs in 2020, according to data released this week by global creative platform 99designs .

As it has done for the past two years, 99designs has identified the following emerging industries forecast for explosive growth in 2020, based on analysis of the number of companies in these sectors requesting design work on the platform:

99designs forecasts the fastest growing emerging industries for 2020

Astrology-related businesses: Already an estimated $2.1 billion dollar industry that's caught the eye of venture capitalists , astrology businesses include everything from horoscope apps and podcasts to spiritual consultancies. The number of astrology-related brands in this sector getting design work has risen 209% since 2015 and more than doubled (127% increase) in the past 12 months.

"Every year we take the pulse of what's on the rise and the wane in terms of the types of businesses creating brands on our platform. It's a fun way to spot emerging industry trends on a global scale," said 99designs COO Pamela Webber. "While last year it was all about drones, AI healthcare and influencer agencies, 2020 shows a notable shift toward the wellness space. We think it is driven by consumers seeking to take control, and wanting to address social anxieties and concerns about their health, happiness and future success."

To download an infographic and for more details and examples of companies in 2020's hottest emerging industries, visit https://99designs.com/blog/business/emerging-industries-2020/ .

