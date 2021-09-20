9am.health Launches Virtual Diabetes Clinic to Provide Care to Millions Living with Diabetes

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9am.health , a new virtual diabetes clinic delivering personalized, affordable and kind care directly to consumers, today announced the launch of its unique virtual care platform, which provides comprehensive, affordable and compassionate care to people living with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. The company also announced $3.7 million in seed funding, which included participation from Founders Fund, Define Ventures, Speedinvest and iSeed Ventures.

9am.health gives people living with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes their own digital front door to healthcare, providing seamless access to many of the most important medications and at-home tests that patients need for one low monthly cost -- delivered quickly and discreetly to their front door. Subscribers to 9am.health also get personalized treatment plans that come with 24/7 access to patient care advocates that can answer any patient need safely from their homes.

Consumers subscribe to 9am.health on the 9am.health website on any device, fill out a brief medical questionnaire, then get connected with a licensed medical provider to be prescribed the most appropriate medications. 9am.health currently provides tailored medication management for those with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes who also may have common comorbidities, like hypertension (high blood pressure) and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol). Subscribers also can optimize their care plan for greater personalization by adding at-home A1C and cholesterol testing for a small cost that includes shipping and lab analysis. While 9am.health currently does not support injectable medications that some people living with type 2 diabetes need (e.g. insulin), the company plans to continue adding medications to its platform over time.

"Over the last few decades, there have been great technologies and medications developed that have helped many of us living with diabetes. But, if you look at the average standard of care for people living with type 2 diabetes, the picture is very bleak. Costs have increased massively, but outcomes haven't gotten better. It's time we ask ourselves why," said Frank Westermann, co-founder and co-CEO of 9am.health. "At 9am.health, we are creating a new, better and completely virtual experience for diabetes care. We make it affordable for everyone, super easy to use and have an incredible care team who is there for people whenever they need support."

Diabetes is one of the costliest, most debilitating chronic diseases in the United States, totaling more than $327 billion annually. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90 to 95 percent of the 34 million+ diabetes cases in the U.S., and an additional 88 million American adults have prediabetes.

Even with insurance, the costs for people living with diabetes can be staggering. The average person spends approximately $16,750 per year on medical expenses and experience costs approximately 2.3 times higher than if they didn't have the disease. Additionally, nearly 98 percent of American adults with type 2 diabetes have at least one comorbidity, and nearly 90 percent have two comorbidities -- two of the most common being high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

"With in-home healthcare more important than ever, 9am.health is addressing a massive need both traditional and virtual care providers have ignored," said Scott Nolan, Partner at Founders Fund. "The 9am.health team is using its expertise and pharma relationships to improve the lives of consumers living with diabetes through comprehensive, dedicated, virtual care."

"The diabetes epidemic is just too big for a concierge medicine approach, which is why 9am.health is well-positioned to disrupt a market that is in desperate need of an overhaul. The team is already proven, and their passion is clear," said Lynne Chou O'Keefe, founder and managing partner at Define Ventures. "Americans need more affordable, integrated solutions that combine medication management and virtual care to create a lifestyle change, so we're proud to be an early investor in 9am.health."

Outside of cost barriers, patients seeking diabetes care often face difficulties finding a provider that works for them. It can take weeks to see a doctor, and appointment availability is often limited to times when people have to work. Moreover, a Johns Hopkins study found that many PCPs have significant gaps in overall knowledge of risk factors, diagnostic criteria and recommended management and prevention practices for prediabetes.

There is also the stigma associated with the condition, especially among young Americans. Nearly half of millennials and about a third of Gen Xers report hiding their condition out of worry about what others think.

However, 9am.health deeply understands the life experiences of diabetes patients and was founded by a team of veteran healthcare leaders, including executives behind one of the most successful digital diabetes programs globally, mySugr ( acquired by Roche in 2017). The program surrounds patients with a care team of knowledgeable and empathetic healthcare experts, including licensed providers, pharmacists and a team of diabetes care and education specialists that help people best manage their conditions. Subscribers have unlimited chat-based communication with their care team, with phone- and video-based consultations with patient advocates available, when needed.

9am.health is currently available in 33 states, and subscriptions start at $25 per month, which includes the first medication prescription, home delivery and unlimited support from the care team via chat. Each additional medication is an additional $5, and at-home testing for A1C or lipid screening is available for $15 per month, which includes delivery and lab analysis.

With today's investment, the company plans to scale quickly. In the future, 9am.health will look to expand its services to at-home diabetes and prediabetes screening, providing a comprehensive program that compassionately onboards patients into a life managing their conditions. 9am.health also is in discussions with multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers to support additional medications not already included in its program.

About 9am.health

9am.health is a virtual diabetes clinic providing people living with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes with affordable medications and personalized, compassionate care. Founded in 2021 by the management team behind mySugr, 9am.health is available directly to consumers through a low-cost monthly subscription and connects people with a care team of licensed providers, pharmacists and diabetes education and care specialists. Headquartered in San Diego, 9am.health is backed by Founders Fund, Define Ventures, Speedinvest and iSeed Ventures. For more information, please visit www.9am.health .

