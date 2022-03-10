9am.health Offers Affordable, Convenient, At-Home Laboratory Testing Through BioReference Laboratories

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 9am.health , a new virtual diabetes clinic, is proud to announce its collaboration with BioReference Laboratories, Inc. , an OPKO Health company, to offer their patients the ability to get blood drawn for diagnostic laboratory tests from the convenience of their own home or workplace, leveraging Scarlet Health® , BioReference's integrated digital platform.

Patients will benefit from:

9am.health is a new virtual diabetes clinic that provides prescription medications, at-home lab tests and ongoing diabetes care. We know that managing diabetes can be difficult, especially when it feels like your life is already packed full. Our team of specialists are always available to help you every step of the way. So whether you're just starting out on your diabetes journey or you've been living with it for years, 9am.health has the perfect solution for you.

Convenient at-home specimen collection

A seamless scheduling experience

Real-time location updates for their Scarlet Health Professional's arrival

Laboratory results analysis via API integrations to the 9am .health platform

In addition to 9am.health's existing at-home self-tests for A1c and cholesterol levels, patients will now have access to comprehensive laboratory testing. The additional tests check both kidney and liver health and indicate the body's chemical balance and metabolic state, all of which are essential for holistic diabetes and prediabetes management.

Patients can subscribe to their personalized treatment plan on the 9am.health website using any device. After filling out a brief medical questionnaire, a licensed medical provider will connect with the patient to prescribe the appropriate medications and laboratory tests. Scarlet's® at-home specimen collection by a Scarlet Health Professional can be added to the personalized treatment plan at a cost of $15 per month.

"Labs are a key part of managing chronic diseases and adjusting medication doses. Unfortunately, the frequency and burden associated with going to a lab can lead to patients dropping off from their regular therapy schedule," says Paul Geevarghese, Chief Medical Officer at 9am.health."By sending a health professional to the home, we can collect the most comprehensive data on blood glucose, kidney function, liver function, cholesterol, electrolytes, and more while removing the unnecessary barriers that make it hard to keep up with traditional medical care."

"Providing a digital experience is imperative as healthcare is increasingly shifting to meeting patients where they are," said Richard Schwabacher, Senior Vice President of Digital Health and Chief Digital Officer at BioReference Laboratories. "Diabetes impacts 1 in 10 Americans and 1 in 3 American adults live with prediabetes.1 9am.health's collaboration with Scarlet underscores the convenience, flexibility, and commitment to people with diabetes and their healthcare community."

About 9.am.health

9am.health is a virtual diabetes clinic providing doctors, medications, labs, and personalized medical care for people living with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Founded in 2021 by the management team behind mySugr, 9am.health is available directly to consumers through an affordable monthly subscription that connects people with a care team of licensed providers, pharmacists, and nutritionists. Headquartered in San Diego, 9am.health is backed by Founders Fund, Define Ventures, Speedinvest and iSeed Ventures. For more information, please visit www.9am.health .

About Scarlet Health

Scarlet Health® reimagines the delivery of laboratory diagnostics through its integrated digital platform – addressing the complexity of healthcare in the digital age. Scarlet's® on-demand, on-location laboratory specimen collection solution, boasting an expansive menu of more than 1,500 tests, enables a fully virtual telehealth experience. Backed by BioReference's national presence and infrastructure, with laboratory facilities and advanced professionals across the country, Scarlet delivers an innovative and mobile alternative to traditional laboratory testing options closing critical gaps in patient care and completing the last medical mile. BioReference works with our trusted partners to create customizable solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing medical systems and provider workflows. https://www.scarlethealth.com/

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full-service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40-year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. For more information visit https://www.bioreference.com/ or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

