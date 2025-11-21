9amHealth to Expand Access to Obesity Management Treatment through New Employer Health Benefits Offering

The new "No-Barriers Bundle" helps employers enable access to FDA-approved obesity management medications and care through a transparent, outcomes-driven model integrated with 9amHealth's cardiometabolic care platform.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth , a leader in virtual cardiometabolic care, today announced a new offering designed to make access to obesity management medications and care more sustainable for employers. The "No-Barriers Bundle" offers access to FDA-approved obesity medicines from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Novo Nordisk, along with 9amHealth's comprehensive cardiometabolic care program, creating a transparent, cost-efficient pathway for employers to support their teams' health.

Currently, just over half of large employers cover GLP-1 medications . Through the launch of this new offering, 9amHealth will provide a clear and predictable model that brings transparency to medication and total care costs, including access to both Novo Nordisk and Lilly products for patients with a valid, on-label prescription. Employers gain the confidence to extend coverage responsibly—supported by clinical oversight, integrated data, and a care model focused on safety, outcomes, and affordability.

"Employers want to do the right thing for their people—but rising healthcare costs and complexity have made obesity care coverage difficult to manage," said Paul Geevarghese, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at 9amHealth. "We built these solutions to give employers transparency and predictability while ensuring employees receive safe, FDA-approved obesity management medications and clinically guided care. This collaborative effort is about making access sustainable, not just possible."

Services of the No-Barriers Bundle include:

Personalized care plans

Medical evaluation by licensed providers

At-home lab testing and connected devices

Access to prescription medications, if medically appropriate

Expert-led nutrition and fitness guidance

Ongoing support from physicians, endocrinologists, obesity specialists, dietitians, and pharmacists

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines, like Zepbound®," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and streamlining options for employers to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

"At Novo Nordisk, we want to make it easier for people to start and stay on the medications that they need, and improving access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® can play an essential role for many seeking treatment for weight loss, CV risk, or MASH," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk. "We embrace opportunities to make it easier for patients to prioritize their health through frictionless access to these medicines."

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with employers, health plans, and PBMs to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Members get personalized care plans with unlimited access to specialists, expert-led nutrition and fitness support, prescriptions, and lab testing.

SOURCE 9amHealth