9dcc Announces Acquisition of Web3 E-commerce Platform 0x Shop and Expert Team

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9dcc is pleased to announce the acquisition of 0x Shop, a leading Web3 e-commerce platform, along with its expert team of seasoned engineers. This strategic move is set to refine and evolve 9dcc's engagement offerings by integrating new onchain technologies, further enhancing user experiences, and greatly expanding the luxury brand's position as a world-class digital destination. In the coming weeks, 0x Shop's proprietary technologies will be infused into 9dcc. Their leadership team will be integrated as leads for 9dcc's award-winning Networked Products™ platform to accelerate the scaling of 9dcc as a robust engagement platform. Through these steps, 9dcc will continue to offer a seamless experience for their consumers from initial product purchase, onchain activity, loyalty tooling, and the expansion of 9dcc's NINES.

"We are excited to bring the 0x Shop team and technology on-board to enhance the luxury experience for our brand. Our vision is to push the boundaries of digital engagement and offer unique luxury experiences to our community of holders," said gmoney, Founder and CEO of 9dcc. "By ushering their concept into luxury fashion with unlimited potential use cases, 0x Shop's technology and expertise will play a crucial role in elevating our already sophisticated platform. This will allow 9dcc to deliver even more innovative and interactive moments and memories with our community."

In its previous incarnation, 0x Shop offered cutting-edge e-commerce solutions tailored for digital creators to manifest and sell their IP into phygital expressions. The team had made significant strides in the market by providing tools for launching e-commerce storefronts for onchain marketplaces, making digital assets redeemable, and utilizing any token as an access gate. This made it a powerful asset for any brand operating in the digital and physical product space.

The founders of 0x Shop, Eric Tesenair and Chris Your, bring a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to 9dcc. Eric, a former CTO and Co-Founder of Nifty's, is a Web3 product visionary with extensive experience in blockchain technology. Chris, a former CDO and Co-Founder of Nifty's, has over two decades of consumer product design expertise and full-stack platform engineering.

This acquisition positions 9dcc to leverage 0x Shop's expertise and capabilities, including tools like web3-enabled multi-surface product widgets and storefronts, generative physicals, and a suite of integrations for partner brands.

ABOUT 9dcc

Recognized as "PHYGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR" during The World Economic Forum, Davos 4, 9dcc (www.9dcc.xyz // @9dccxyz ) is a crypto-native luxury house and lifestyle platform redefining the way the fashion industry moves. Built for innovators, change-makers, and fellow disruptors, 9dcc embodies a new canvas for the luxury sector where perceived value has been decentralized and true covetability is built through transparency in ownership. gmoney's curation of distinctive and tasteful elements for 9dcc collections is coupled with the integration of forward-thinking chip hardware and revolutionary thinking in application. Through 9dcc, gmoney promises an evolved and bespoke designer range and one-of-a-kind experiences that connect two universes in a way that is undeniably modern and telling of the future of fashion and society as a whole.

Web: 9dcc.xyz / TW: @9dccxyz / IG: @9dccxyz

Media Contact:

Kenneth Loo

[email protected]

SOURCE 9dcc