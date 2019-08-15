9F Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 9F Inc. (Nasdaq: JFU) ("9F" or the "Company") , a leading digital financial account platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,900,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") (6,750,000 ADSs are offered by the Company, 2,150,000 ADSs are offered by the selling shareholder),each representing one Class A ordinary Shares, at a price of US$9.5 per share for a total offering size of approximately US$84.55 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "JFU."

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,335,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The total amount raised of the offering is expected to be US$97.23 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their option in full.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, CLSA Limited, China Investment Securities International Brokerage Limited and 9F Primasia Securities Limited are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

9F's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, United States, attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or via email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, Haitong International Securities Company Limited at +852 2848 4373, CLSA Limited at +852 2600 8640, China Investment Securities International Brokerage Limited at +852 3983 0803 and 9F Primasia Securities Limited at +852 2523 8221.

About 9F Inc.

9F Inc. is a leading digital financial account platform integrating and personalizing financial services in China with its footprint expanding overseas. It provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services across loan products, online wealth management products, and payment facilitation, all integrated under a single digital financial account. It leverages technology, a deep understanding of its large user base and strategic partner relationships to create a one-stop experience bringing together borrowers, investors, financial institution partners and merchant partners.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 9F's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statements, such as the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the relevant laws, regulations and the expected growth of the industries the Company operates in; the Company's ability to retain and attract borrowers, investors, financial institution partners or merchant partners; the Company's ability to develop its direct lending program; competition in the industries the Company operates in. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

