9fin Announces Partnership with European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA)

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the AI-powered data and analytics platform for fixed income, announces its partnership with the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA). The partnership will allow ELFA members to benefit from 9fin's expertise in covenants and related market trends.

ELFA is a trade association for European leveraged finance investors. It aims to create a more transparent, efficient and resilient leveraged finance market by establishing and enhancing industry best practice, promoting transparency and facilitating engagement between market participants.

Steven Hunter, Co-founder and CEO of 9fin commenting on the partnership said: "9fin's raison d'etre is to bring transparency to the leveraged finance market, so we were delighted when the opportunity arose for us to partner with the ELFA. We believe our technology, data, and analysis can help ELFA members shape a more transparent and better functioning credit market."

Sabrina, CEO of the ELFA, commented: "9fin's ability to deliver fast, actionable covenant information to investors will provide significant value to our members, and supports our mission to deepen market engagement on important issues. Its market insights and understanding of the implications of covenants will also be used to complement our educational resources. We look forward to working with them in the coming year to increase transparency for leveraged finance investors."

9fin contact:

Steven Hunter

Email: [email protected]

ELFA media contacts:

Gilly Lock / Chloe Retief

Powerscourt

Tel: +44(0)7711 380 007 / +44 (0) 7507 785 103

Email: [email protected]

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find leveraged finance intelligence.

Through an AI-powered data & analytics platform 9fin centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place. Helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers and save time.

Product offerings include: News Alerts, Financials, Covenants, Comparables, Deal Predictions, ESG and Search.

9fin is trusted by seven of the top 10 Investment Banks, Funds managing over €52bn of High Yield AUM and award winning advisory and law firm franchises.

To find out more about 9fin's offering across the high yield, leveraged loan and distressed debt market, or to trial the 9fin platform, visit 9fin.com, follow @9finHQ on Twitter, or subscribe to 9fin's newsletter.

About the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA)

The European Leveraged Finance Association (the ELFA) is a trade association comprised of European leveraged finance investors from over 35 institutional fixed income managers, including investment advisors, insurance companies, and pension funds. The ELFA seeks to support the growth and resilience of the leveraged finance market while acting as the voice of its investor community by promoting transparency and facilitating engagement among European leveraged finance market participants. For more information, please visit the ELFA website: www.elfainvestors.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436759/9fin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 9fin